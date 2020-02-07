As educators seeking to support student learning through classroom assessment, Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools continually look at how to provide the best balance between the amount of testing in the schools and the feedback needed to help guide classroom instruction. There is no doubt that the amount of standardized testing takes an inordinate amount of time away from classroom instruction and teachers’ ability to provide engaging learning experiences for students. The announcement from Governor Kemp this week was a welcomed message.
We were elated to learn that Governor Kemp, State School Superintendent Richard Woods and Senator Martin were supportive of legislation to reduce high stakes testing in our schools. And it was equally encouraging to hear the Governor announce that his message was to be clear, stating, “We hear you, and we have your back. By reducing high-stakes testing, we will remove heavy burdens in the classroom for our teachers and students. This bill will work to restore parents’ peace of mind about their children’s education, and let educators focus on what they do best: teaching our children.” His statement alone helps frame the need to reduce the number of standardized tests that have been required in Georgia for many, many years.
State School Superintendent Richard Woods echoed the Governor’s sentiment stating, “I strongly support the legislation announced by Governor Brian Kemp, which would lower the number and weight of high-stakes tests in Georgia and maximize time for instruction. As a former teacher, and as someone who has spoken with hundreds of Georgia’s classroom teachers over the last five years, I believe so strongly that our students and teachers are worth more than the results of one test, taken on one day, during one school year. That’s what this legislation is about.”
And collectively we agree with Senator Martin that it’s the teacher, not the test, that makes a difference. Senator Martin was spot on when he said that repetitive, high-stakes tests are stressful and often fail to capture a student’s true abilities, and — in many cases — do not improve educational outcomes. Assessments have their place in the continuous school improvement planning process, but school administrators, teachers and support staff should be empowered to strike a balance between the different types of tests needed to support student learning and the need for other measures of students’ academic success.
Both Gordon County Schools and Calhoun City Schools are working hard to find that balance between classroom, district formative assessments and the required state tests so we can continue measuring student learning and meet the U.S. Department of Education’s mandates. The flexibility this proposal provides will lessen the amount of lost instructional time and that is a good thing.
The proposed legislation gives educators the standardized assessment data needed to grow students academically and we are pleased to see that it also encompasses a local formative assessment review. The plan will enable us to dedicate additional supports to ninth graders and streamline assessment practices at every level. Governor Kemp has done a great job supporting educators, and we are hopeful that this will be a favored approach with legislators as we seek their support to make the necessary changes.
Governor Kemp’s most recent press release highlighted the changes that include the removal of five of the seven assessments that are currently above federal requirements. It will also allow for flexibility on the timing of the high school writing assessment and make changes to shorten the length of the Georgia Milestones. The bill assists with the reduction of local assessments and maximizes instruction time by creating a testing window within the last 25 school days or last five weeks of the school year.
These are welcomed changes by both school districts. As shared, both school systems will continue to utilize the flexibility the legislation provides to maximize instructional time and to use assessments to drive the instruction in the classroom.