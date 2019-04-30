It was about 10 years ago that Savannah Stanley was a student at Fairmount Elementary. Now, as a high school senior, she is giving advice to Fairmount fifth-graders and encouraging them to get involved.
Stanley, a senior at Sonoraville High, has spent her entire education in Gordon County. She remembers what it was like being a Fairmount Bulldog and fearing the transition into middle school.
So when she was requested to teach Be Your Best Self curriculum to youth during the week of April 22-26 as Georgia’s 2019 Distinguished Young Woman she decided to return to her alma mater and teach the students there.
The program
When she was a junior, Stanley applied to compete in the local Gordon County Distinguished Young Woman program, which has opened quite a few doors for her. Not only being named as the county winner, Stanley was named as the 2019 Georgia representative for the statewide level of the program.
Distinguished Young Women was founded in Mobile, Alabama, in 1958 to offer senior girls the chance to continue their education past high school, according to the program’s website. The program is a free opportunity for girls to earn scholarships and also learn basic life skills that will help them succeed throughout the course of their life.
Every year, the program selects young women to be representatives at the local, state and national levels, particularly looking for women who embody the three principles of scholarship, leadership and empowerment. Young women who participate are expected to excel in many categories of their lives, not solely academics or community service.
“Savannah is our 2019 representative and she has been excellent,” said Linda Greco, who serves as Georgia’s program president and chairman. “She personifies everything that the program is striving to do in her heart and spirit by wanting to empower children.”
To participate and qualify for any of the three levels of competition, a student must be judged on academics, a fitness routine, self-expression, an on-stage interview and a talent they can choose. Stanley sings as her talent, stays highly active, and as Sonoraville’s 2019 valedictorian, she’s put in her work to make academics one of her priority.
Stanley will be competing in the national competition in June, where she will spend two weeks in Mobile and compete against 49 other state representatives for the title of national representative. Those who place in the top 10 will receive significant scholarship money, and in addition, other satellite scholarships are available for other competitors.
“I’m nervous but definitely excited to meet all the girls that will be there,” Stanley said. “I’m excited to challenge myself in new ways and hopefully just have a new and enlightening experience.”
And after the national competition, Stanley will return once more to the state competition, which will determine the 2020 Georgia representative. There, instead of competing like she did this time last year, she will spend a week guiding the local candidates from around the state, facilitating group events and mentoring rising seniors through the competition.
“I’m more excited than anything, hopefully just to give them a good experience, like I was helped to have by Elizabeth (Dutch, 2018 DYW of Georgia),” Stanley said, recalling how she was mentored by last year’s state representative, who hailed from Gordon Central High School.
Be Your Best Self program
In order to be qualified for the national competition, each DYW state representative has to teach material from the Be Your Best Self program to a group of younger students during a designated week in April.
In 1987, the Be Your Best Self program was established as the official outreach program of Distinguished Young Woman, Greco said. It is meant to offer younger students the opportunity to see how they can grow into leaders, according to Greco.
“We want to get those kids starting to think about what makes them unique,” Greco said. “So when they go through transitions, they have that sense about themselves, a better sense of who they are.”
Stanley gladly accepted the assignment, returning to Fairmount Elementary to talk to fifth-grade students.
Last Friday in the school’s media center, Stanley taught about the significance of being a responsible student, using examples from her daily life to make her lesson come to life for students.
As one who is heavily interested in music and theater, Stanley was able to incorporate her passions into her presentation, showing clips from Broadway musicals and relating it to the curriculum. Through scenes from “Mary Poppins” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” Stanley conveyed the importance of health, ambition, responsibility, studiousness and involvement.
“If you take a risk and fail, what you ultimately learn from it is how to fail a little better for next time, if and when it comes around,” Stanley said during her presentation. “Being your best self is all you can do. You’re here to be your best self, not what someone might want you to be.”
Going above and beyond the requirements of her project, Stanley also made sure to give advice to students about middle school, about how to get involved and how to succeed both academically and personally. The senior encouraged fifth graders to find what they’re interested in and to make friends instead of spending excessive time on technology.
“Be an active person living on this planet,” Stanley said. “You want to be your best self, but by being involved you can do that and help other people become their best selves, too.”
Besides theater and chorus, Stanley is also actively involved in Beta Club, Interact Club, her local church and Sonoraville’s tennis team, as well as community volunteer opportunities. Stanley will speak at Sonoraville’s graduation ceremony, and soon after she will be attending the two-week national Distinguished Young Women competition.