A Calhoun man is in jail, accused of trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine, after a deputy with Gordon County Sheriff's Office stopped his truck on Wednesday near the intersection of Red Bud Road and Warrior Path.
According to GCSO and jail records: Jonathan Taylor Johnson, 41, of 100 Thomas St., Calhoun, was charged with manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of heroin, manufacture/sell/dispense/distribute of methamphetamine, and trafficking in in illegal drugs.
A deputy stopped Johnson at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning and a search of the suspect's truck turned up drugs with an estimated street value of more than $5,000.
Johnson remained in jail on Thursday pending bond.
That arrest was one of several that occurred in the area on Wednesday related to methamphetamine. Chief Deputy Robert Paris said deputies executed several warrants for individuals wanted on charged related to the drug.
The sheriff's office arrested Melissa Ann Fletcher, 38, of 448 Artesian Well Road, Calhoun, and charged her with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of sell of methamphetamine.
Kevin Roy Fowler, 52, of 108 Stone Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the GCSO and charged with purchase/possess/control of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Terrell Steven Russell, 59, of 607 Peter St., Calhoun, was arrested by the GCSO and charged with sell of methamphetamine and a probation violation.
Donna Kay Starr, 46, of 486 Blalock Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the GCSO and charged with sell of methamphetamine.
Terrance Montease Wade, 41, of 639 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the GCSO and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation (original charge: possession of methamphetamine).
Unrelated to the sheriff's office's efforts, the Georgia State Patrol on Wednesday arrested Cody Allen Johns, 33, of 442 Fog Road, Resaca, and charged him with sell of methamphetamine.