Two young girls sat in the front row of the Supreme Courthouse at the New Echota Historic Site as Jack “Flute” Holland finished playing a song for them, giving them a taste of “what it may have sounded like back in the day.”
Holland, a Trenton native who one-half of the award-winning Crazy Flute Band, was just one of a number of presenters who shared the history and culture of the Cherokee at their former capital during the annual New Echota Heritage Day on Saturday. He had varying styles of Native American flutes, from traditional forms to more modern takes on the instrument, he showed off and played for those walking the grounds.
“You won’t hear ‘Free Bird’ done on my flutes,” Holland laughed, saying he writes his own music.
At events like the Heritage Day, Holland said he enjoys using it as an opportunity to bring the Cherokee and native culture back to life, “making it real.” He said that with adults he shares history that isn’t “sanitized.”
“I tell real history, not Disney versions of history,” he said, adding that it’s this failure to acknowledge what really happened — the land grabs or prejudicial laws, many of which have never been removed, though they are not enforced — that leaves many Native Americans still feeling soured in their relations with white people. “Being here is an awesome opportunity to learn and educate.”
Holland recalls when he made the decision to go into his music full time. He was complaining to his wife about how challenging it would be, when she responded, “You’re an idiot.”
And since that time, he and his partner Keith Talley have received numerous awards and nominations, including four at the Native American Music Awards. They started touring recently and planning on going on the road more.
Holland and Talley are longtime friends who have continued to fight for the rights of indigenous people for more than 30 years.
“We believe in what we are doing,” he said. “We didn’t care if it was 20 below spitting a blizzard. We stood arm in arm.”
Over the years they have joined protests against burial ground desecration, treaty violations — pushing to have them taken seriously — and sports mascots portraying Native Americans.
Music from the Crazy Flute Band can be found on Spotify, Itunes and most other music platforms.
Another presenter at Heritage Day was John Tucker, who donned an apron and took to the printing office to demonstrate how the first Native American newspaper — The Cherokee Phoenix — was printed.
Tucker explained that circulation of the paper was both national and international, with it being a hot commodity in London and Paris.
“That paper was swaying public favor in the way of the Cherokee,” he shared, adding that it became a worrisome point for government officials whose interests opposed those of the Cherokee.
The paper printed in New Echota for six years, from 1828 to 1834, Tucker explained. In addition to printing the paper, the office also translated materials, including books, into Cherokee, he said.
“This was such an important industry,” Tucker said.