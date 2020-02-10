Both Calhoun City and Gordon County Schools announced Monday evening that schools will be closed on Tuesday due to forecasts of heavy rain and potential flooding in the Northwest Georgia region.
The announcement came a few hours after more than a dozen local government and emergency officials participated in a webinar with the National Weather Service during which they learned the area could expect between 3 and 4 inches, and up to 6 inches, of rain overnight and into the early morning Tuesday and beyond.
"We actually have a severe threat Wednesday night going to Thursday as well," said Keith Stone of the National Weather Service during the webinar.
Stone said the risk of flash flooding in Gordon County and the surrounding areas was "significant," and that the excessive rainfall levels expected are rare for this time of year.
Normally, the area receives about 4.5 inches of rain in February, but the coming storms are expected to drop 5 to 7 inches across the northern portion of the state, with pockets of 7 to 10 inches possible, Stone said, and those totals don't include the rain that has already resulted in localized flooding last week.
The issue is a weather system that is expected to move into North Georgia late Monday and early Tuesday and then essentially stop over the area. The system could result in high winds and potentially tornadoes, especially in the middle portion of the week.
"The thing to note is the repeated training of storms over the same area," Stone said. "Given what we saw last week, we can expect some flooded roads or worse."
Gordon County Fire Department Chief of Training Nathan Saylors told those attending the meeting Monday that the department has boats and saws and that they are ready to assist however they are needed. He said at least 13 trees were downed across roadways during last week's storms.
"It's only going to get worse overnight," Saylors said.
Stone called the expected rainfall and potential flooding "extreme" and noted that most of North Georgia is at risk of flooding, especially in areas near already-bloated creeks and rivers.
Local officials urged residents to avoid any roadways with standing water and to obey any signage marking a closed road.