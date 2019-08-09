Rita Hawkins went to AdventHealth Gordon for an ultrasound on a Tuesday and the medical professionals there discovered a mass on her kidney. By Friday she had gone through her pre-operation process, had the surgery on Monday and was back home and healthy once again by the following Tuesday.
She credited the one-week process to the hospitals robotic surgery program, saying it’s the “best thing since sliced bread.”
Hawkins also said it was the work of Sharon Bass, robotic clinical coordinator, that made the experience so unexpectedly pleasant.
“Sharon is amazing. She called me every day for weeks to check in on me. I mean every day. You just don’t hear of that,” Hawkins said. “I had her cellphone number, her home number, her work number. That’s just an amazing feeling after going through something like that.”
Bass has an unique position that she compared what people at Cancer Navigators do. She meets with patients once they have decided on the robotic surgery option and she guides them through the details of what they should and should not expect, as well as lending emotional support.
Dr. Hak Lee, who runs the robotic surgery program, said it takes a lot of teamwork to make sure patients are taken care of from start to finish. He said Bass’s role is vital to that.
“I guess you could say that I’m like the hands and she’s the heart of the program,” Lee said. “Her compassion, her willingness to go the extra mile for the patient. That’s what separates us from every other program in the area.”
Lee said there are many nuances to surgery, and Bass helps patients feel comfortable and confident from beginning to end. Lee said that during the four years he’s been running the program that just about every patient who comes through becomes friends with Bass.
“To me, that’s such an enriching experience, because you know you are doing something right. You’re treating the patient like a person, which is how it should be,” Lee said.
For her part, Bass said every patient is different and she treats them based on what their needs are. She said the news of a needed surgery can be overwhelming, so she makes sure they know she is available to answer questions at any time.
“We learn from every case. We ask for feedback from our patients and listen to their suggestions, and we’ve grown a lot from what our patients needs have been,” she said.
Bass said she gets to know each of the patients personally, as well as their family, and she stresses the fact that she is always available before, during and after surgery for anything they might be concerned about.
“The biggest pat on my back in all of this is when I walk into a room for their followup and they get up and give me a hug,” said Bass. “I mean, I do feel that. I feel that I’ve gotten to know them personally, because I really take an interest emotionally in what they go through as well.”
Born and raised in Calhoun, Bass has been an operation room nurse for more than 20 years, but when the hospital began developing the robotic surgery program, she thought it would be a great change.
“I think God put me in this role for a reason. I think it’s been a great thing for our program, for our hospital to have them opportunity to have that relationship with patients,” Bass said.