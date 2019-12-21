Lose weight.
Hit the gym.
Eat healthier.
Be less stressed.
Fit into those old jeans.
Do any of these sound the same as your New Year's resolutions? If they do, you might want to start by breaking them.
Many New Year's resolutions have good intentions, but the best ones help you fulfill a holistic promise to yourself to live healthfully in body, mind and spirit.
“If you look at your resolutions singularly and only focus on weight or exercise, for example, you might be setting yourself up for failure,” said Denise Rustad, CREATION Life coordinator at AdventHealth Gordon. “To avoid this, set realistic goals and create a mindset to achieve them based on what is best for your long-term health.”
Based on the CREATION Life model, here are four tips to transform your resolutions into ones that you won't want to break and can truly achieve.
Be ready to change
Resolution defined is a firm decision to do or not to do something. That said, you have to be ready for change. If you are setting health goals, you must accept responsibility for making all of the adjustments in your life required to achieve them.
Resolutions take a different shape once you make the commitment to yourself and start thinking about long-term health. Resolutions transition from just losing weight to maintaining a healthy weight for life and vitality. They shift from go to the gym every day to things like have more energy and spirit to do the things I love.
Goals like this are more about lifestyle than a resolution that comes and goes once a year. The key is to look broadly and work back to define how your resolutions all point to the same end goal: better health.
Set small, yet frequent activity goals
If you are focusing your goals on the heavy hitters like running for 60 minutes on the treadmill or going to the gym once a day, there are ways to do it better. Try making activity a lifestyle decision, not one block of time during your day.
It's a great idea to schedule regular sweat sessions, but to make the most of your active lifestyle, also make the commitment to incorporate as many small bouts of activity in your day as possible.
Maybe it's setting an alarm on your phone every hour to get up and stretch during your workday, or parking in the farthest parking spot to walk a little more; whatever you can do to increase activity can make a big impact on your long-term health. In addition, find ways to incorporate activities that you enjoy.
Seek nutrition that's right for you
If your goals are only focused on a diet plan to lose weight, or you are piecing together a diet plan that you think is healthy, the thing you could be losing is adequate nutrition.
While there are basic nutrients that everyone needs, the specific amounts and combinations of foods are unique to each person. A commercial trendy diet might not meet your nutritional needs. It might be better to choose one that is specifically designed for you by a professional.
Remember, at the cornerstone of your goal to lead a healthier life is knowing your body's nutritional needs.
What's more, your body's nutritional needs can change based on your age, activity level, medical needs, metabolism, preferences, lifestyle, etc.
A nutritionist or dietician can help you to develop a plan that helps your body reach optimal nutrition based on these factors at a given point in time. This information is the key to creating a thriving mind and body that you just can't break.
Reset your outlook
If your mindset is negative about change, and all that comes with it, your resolutions will not be as successful.
A positive willingness to change could be the key to achieving your goals.
“The mind and body are intimately connected,” said Rustad. “A fit body promotes a fit mind, and a fit mind promotes a fit body. Successful people are those who live with an optimistic outlook. Choose to stay positive, and when you fall off track, don’t give up. Each day is a new opportunity to start again. What do you choose to see?”
If you want to make health goals that you won't want to break, ring in the new year and every day with an acceptance of change and your eye on creating a future that will help you feel whole.