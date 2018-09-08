Healing Hands Clinic hosting Community Yard Sale and Chili Festival

A new fun event is scheduled for Calhoun and the surrounding area. The Healing Hands Clinic will be hosting a huge Calhoun Community Yard Sale and Chili Festival in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on Red Bud Road on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. This is a rain or shine event.
This will be a true community yard sale as only items acquired by residents over a period of time will be sold. No items purchased for resale will be allowed. Spaces for each participant’s yard sale will be available for a small fee.
Spaces are limited; pre-registration is required. For more information and to register for the Calhoun Community Yard Sale, visit www.CalhounYardSale.com.
On the same day, the Chili Festival will also be held. Any non-profit organization, such as churches, school organizations and youth groups can sign up at no cost to sell chili that day. Each chili booth will sell small sample bowls of chili for $1 per cup. The public can purchase $1 tickets at Healing Hands Chili Ticket Table and redeem them at the various chili booths and taste the many different types of chili. Each group can, at the end of the day, redeem the tickets from Healing Hands ticket booth, minus 10 cents per ticket to help cover expenses. The group that sells the most chili samples will win the Grand Chili Festival Award.
Non-profits that wish to participate in the Chili Festival can find information, rules and register at www.CalhounYardSale.com. Register now as space is limited.
The Healing Hands Clinic of Gordon County, Inc. is a 501-3c non-profit, charitable organization that operates a free medical clinic in Gordon County, under the auspices of the Georgia Department of Public Health. The clinic’s volunteer doctors, nurse practitioners, RNs and support staff provide primary care, much like you would find in a doctor’s office, diagnostic testing, medications and more.