The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce presented Brandi Hayes with its prestigious Chairman’s Award during the 59th Annual Meeting on Jan. 22 at Belmont Baptist Church.
Considered the Chamber’s greatest compliment, Hayes was chosen from a field of dedicated volunteers by retiring Chairman of the Board Jim Rosencrance, who lauded Hayes from the podium before presenting the guerdon, a hand-blown crystal piece commemorating her service.
Hayes is employed with Calhoun City Schools as director of College and Career Programs and her efforts in that arena were linked directly to her successes at the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. She served as a long-time supporter of the Chamber and its programs on the committee level for many years prior to becoming a member of the Board of Directors.
For the last six years, Hayes has been involved with coordinating Manufacturing Appreciation Week activities, including displays featuring products that were produced in Calhoun-Gordon County at the Chamber and in both school systems.
“It was my honor to present Dr. Hayes with the Chairman’s Award,” said Rosencrance. “She has been an essential figure in many of the Chamber’s programs and activities, contributing her formidable host of talents to make a real difference in this community. Her driving motivation appears to be increasing awareness in the business community and the creation of possible career opportunities for the students she serves.”
“Dr. Hayes coordinated a work-based learning summer experience for one student and in a remarkable demonstration of commitment, actually participated at the student level herself by working and job-shadowing during a summer at Evco Plastics,” he continued. “She has been a consistent presence at industry tours coordinated by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development representatives with the State of Georgia.”
After attending the Chamber Board Retreat in 2017 and hearing Georgia Chamber President Chris Clark’s presentation, Hayes orchestrated an event that included 10 high schools from five regional school districts. At that event, a representative from the State Chamber made a presentation on workforce development that gave rise to Future Fest, a career fair presented in October 2018 at Georgia Northwestern Technical College in Calhoun that was arranged by Hayes and Leah Braddy with Gordon County Schools. The event was attended by eighth-graders from both school systems. Several companies in Calhoun-Gordon County displayed at the event and put representatives in place to talk with the students about career paths and opportunities.
Demonstrating the importance of Chamber links to the education community last year, Hayes worked with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce to pursue a grant from Georgia Partnership in Excellence in Education that would fund a college access grant for a career experience benefitting students enrolled in Calhoun City Schools and Gordon County Schools. The program was successful, giving rise to an excellent experience for more than 800 students. Merrill Wilcox, the strategic partnership coordinator with the Georgia Partnership, worked with Hayes on the project.
Hayes also served on the Chamber’s Youth Leadership Committee for more than 15 consecutive years, coordinating the creation of a rubric used in the evaluation of students applying for the program. She moved into leadership of the committee when her predecessor, Judy Bailey, retired after many years in that role.
Hayes is married to Robert Hayes and has two children, Holcomb and Hadley. She has been employed with Calhoun City Schools for six years and has been working in education for 18 years. She holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Reinhardt College, a master’s degree in business education from West Georgia, and a doctorate degree in workforce education from the University of Georgia.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth.