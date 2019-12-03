The fourth and final edition of the “Have a Cup of Joe” 2019 series hosted by the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. in the chamber conference room with Edward Jones Financial Advisor Scott Wykoff on board as the event sponsor.
“Effective business networking links together individuals who build trust and form relationships, then become walking, talking advertisements for one another. Networking is a time-honored way of developing business relationships and its roots run deep in the Chamber’s culture,” said Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce. “As soon as we launched this connections program, it was obvious that our members recognized its value. We are happy to continue offering this event and look forward to seeing it grow in the coming year.”
“At Edward Jones, I help people plan for retirement, live in retirement and stay in retirement. I assist in helping families uncover their financial needs and desires by providing tailor-made solutions specific to meeting their personal financial goals,” said Wykoff. “The golden rule is the foundation of every personal interaction and ongoing relationship. I keep each family's interests front and center and always ahead of my own. I take great pleasure offering a servant's hand; service above self.”
In business with Edward Jones since July 2016, Wykoff’s office is located at 100 N. Court St. He is currently accepting new clients. Wykoff’s focus areas include college savings, estate and legacy strategies, insurance and annuities, retirement income strategies and retirement savings strategies.
The event is free to chamber members and their guests. Next year’s schedule will be announced once the chamber has set its 2020 calendar.