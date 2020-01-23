Harvesting Scholars to host 5th annual college fair

Harvesting Scholars will host its fifth annual college fair at Georgia Highlands College on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for high school students and adults with the goal of obtaining higher education.
The free fair gives interested community members from the North Georgia area the opportunity to interact directly with admission representatives from universities and colleges across the region, receive free financial aid tips from experts, learn about dual enrollment programs and take tours of the Georgia Highland campus.
Harvesting Scholars Executive Director Gloria Calhoun said the day will kick off at 11 a.m. with a workshop with financial aid experts from Georgia Futures and the Georgia Student Finance Commission.
"It's all about understanding FAFSA and how to get the aid that is out there," Calhoun said. "Georgia Futures is the organization that provides the HOPE Scholarship and a lot of the other state aid in Georgia, so getting to hear from them and learn directly from them what the best practices are is a great thing."
Following the workshop, students will be able to visit with representatives from more than 30 colleges and universities, including Jacksonville State University, University of West Georgia, Emmanuel College, Georgia College & State University, University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Nossi College of Art, Full Sail University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Dalton State University. All branches of the military will also be present at the event.
Calhoun said her reasoning behind inviting so many different types of schools, from art schools to online universities and military, was to include something for everyone.
"We try to have a wide variety," she said. "We also try to bring schools that have adult degree programs. There are many adults who have the goal of going back to school and we want to help make that happen."
She said they have seen adults come through the fair in the past and find schools that are a fit for them.
"One year, we had a mom and dad both commit to returning to school and because of that commitment, their child also decided to do it. They inspired their child," Calhoun said. "That's amazing, and it feels really good to be a part of that."
Working with adults to return to school and further their education is a particular passion for Calhoun. She has worked in adult education and professional development for 15 years. When she isn't working at Harvesting Scholars, her full time job is to helping adult preschool teachers go back to school to get their teaching credential for K-12 teaching.
It wasn't until her children were preparing to enter into high school five years ago that she realized those skills could transfer. That is when Harvesting Scholars was born.
"I was seeking information for my kids and had questions about how to prepare them for college. I couldn't find the resources. I reached out to counselors to get some information, but I didn't want to wait until senior year to work on next steps," Calhoun said. "I started taking my kids as well as children from our church and the local community down to Atlanta to see college fairs and expose them to something new."
Once she saw how much the kids she took down to Atlanta benefited from the sessions, she decided to make it her mission to bring similar college fairs and seminars closer to home.
"I wanted to make sure all students, not just my kids, had the ability to find out everything they needed to know about college and paying for college," Calhoun said. "There are so many steps and moving parts from acceptance to enrollment in college and I want parents and their students to understand those steps."
For more information about Harvesting Scholars or to register for the college fair, visit www.harvestingscholars.org.