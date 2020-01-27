The Harris Arts Center and the Calhoun Women’s Club is partnering to host Calhoun’s Quick Draw Art Auction for the second year.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, the event will include hors d’oeuvres and wine as locals create unique pieces of art in 50 minutes.
"Some of our locals are talented, trained artists, while other well-known personalities will be working on their first masterpiece. No matter their level of talent, all participants are excited to support the arts," said Crystal Chapman, marketing and program coordinator
This year’s participants include Rep. Matt Barton, Andrew Bentley, Linda Bentley, Jonathan Elakman, Mark Ford, Joni Harbin, Whitney Hollis, Sara Keys, Terry Knight, BJ Meadows, Jimmy Palmer, Mitch Ralston, Emily Smith, Jennifer Tinsely, Brandi Wilson and many others.
Completed artwork will be available for silent auction until 8:30 p.m. the evening of the event. Proceeds will benefit the Calhoun Women’s Club Sequoyah Ball and the Harris Arts Center. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 at the door.
Individuals interested in participating are invited to contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599. Any medium welcome.