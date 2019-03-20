The Harris Arts Center will welcome John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, to the Ratner Theater stage later this month as the opening act of the 13th annual Georgia String Band Festival.
McEuen will kick off festival on March 29 at 7 p.m. McEuen will be joined by special guest and ex-NGDB member John Cable. Tickets are $20, and seating is limited.
John McEuen has been performing since he was a teenager, bringing to the stage his talents with banjo, guitar, fiddle and mandolin. His more than 40 albums have won many awards, among them — and most significant for the Georgia String Band Festival — the Uncle Dave Macon Award for his excellence in preservation and performance of historic music.
On March 30, competitions for the Gordon County Fiddlers’ Convention will begin at 1 p.m., in the Ratner Theater, with registration at 12:30 p.m. Some of the finest musicians in the tri-state area will compete in Traditional Singing, Buck Dance, Banjo, String Band, and Fiddle for $2,000 in prize money.
Saturday’s tickets are $10, with children 12 and under getting in free, and will be sold at the door. Ticket holders may come and go as they please throughout the afternoon. Two food trucks, Fire It Up BBQ and Taqueria Rodriguez, will be available for anyone wishing to purchase lunch or snacks without missing a beat.
Musicians must be age 15 or older to compete. Participants may register throughout the day, but no entrant will be accepted after numbers for order of appearance are drawn.
For rules and further information call 706-629-2599, visit the Georgia String Band Festival page on Facebook, or go online to harrisartscenter.com.