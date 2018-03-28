Harris Arts Center to host art classes for students

From April 12-May 3, Cristie Whiles will teach art classes at the Harris Arts Center in downtown Calhoun on Thursday evenings from 4-6 p.m. for four consecutive weeks.
Students in first through eighth grades will be introduced to the techniques of Monet, Warhol, Picasso and O’Keeffe. Whiles began children’s art classes in February and hopes to bring a new four-week session to the HAC each month.
Pricing for this four week session is $90 for HAC Members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required by April 9, and may be done in person or by calling the HAC at 706-629-2599.