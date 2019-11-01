The Harris Arts Center’s most beloved fundraiser of the year opens on Monday, Nov. 4, and runs through Dec. 8. Beautiful table-top Christmas trees, wreaths, centerpieces, specialty gift baskets and holiday creations are offered for silent auction.
Festival of Trees is made possible by generous businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated trees or sponsor a tree designed by one of our faithful elves. With so many creative minds, there is sure to be a tree for you. Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The Harris Arts Center will host its annual Ladies Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at noon. This year’s “Christmas Trees and Peppermint Tea” Ladies’ Luncheon will feature candy cane trivia, entertainment and a hot lunch by David Burton of Wall Street Catering.
Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday luncheon without peppermint inspired holiday tables. After lunch, head downstairs and take a tour of the Festival of Trees. Tickets for the “Christmas Trees & Peppermint Tea” Ladies’ Luncheon are $20 per person and can be purchased online or by calling the HAC at 706-629-2599.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday form 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to tour the Festival of Trees is free. The HAC will have modified hours during the week of Thanksgiving; call for details.