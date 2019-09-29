Starting now, Calhoun and Gordon County art patrons can get into the Christmas spirit by donating to the Harris Arts Center’s 15th annual Festival of Trees, which will be held from Nov. 1 to Dec. 8 at the center, located at 212 S. Wall St.
Now a holiday tradition for families, the Festival of Trees fundraiser gives sponsors a chance to decorate and design a Christmas tree, wreath, centerpiece or specialty gift basket that will be auctioned off to the public in support of the center’s local art initiatives. It also gives auction participants a chance to win these items, which in the past have included a “Cat in the Hat”-themed tree, trees in the shape of a snowman and Santa Claus, a dancing reindeer tree, woodland trees, a ladder tree, sports trees, princess trees, a welded rebar tree and a PVC pipe tree, to name a few.
There is a color scheme for every décor, from heart-warming red and green to fuchsia and lime. Rustic to refined describe the centerpieces and wreaths that can grace either cabin or country estate.
“We’ve had some really special and unique trees in the last several years,” said Harris Art Center Executive Director Jennifer Dudley. “Last year, we had a unicorn tree and a ‘Paw Patrol’ tree. We’ve had some that are more elegant and aren’t necessarily themed. There was an all white tree that was just gorgeous, and there was one with fruit on it that was more traditional.”
This year, Dudley said the Harris Arts Center hopes to once again see the community be as creative as possible with their donations within the required guidelines.
Donated trees should be 5 feet or shorter in height, made of artificial greenery only, and decorated all the way around with all ornaments secured into place with either wire or glue. Donations may be any color, style, or medium, made of any material, with or without lights. They may also be non-traditional and do not have to resemble “normal” Christmas decorations. Donated “baskets” may be any type of container and can include gift certificates and other gifts.
Locals who want to donate but do not have the ability to design and craft a tree or basket on their own may have one created for them by Harris Arts Center employees for $200 and $150 respectively.
All donations must be turned in by the end of October at the latest and can be delivered to the center Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bidding will start for donated items on Nov. 4 and the bids will close on Dec. 8 at 5 p.m., Dudley said. A “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” holiday music concert will be held on the evening of Dec. 8 with a performance by the Hare Boys. Hot chocolate and other Christmas treats will be provided.
“Sometimes we have people staking out their claim for the tree or basket they want and there’s a bidding war that happens,” Dudley said. “So, that’s a lot of fun, and then with the music as well, it’s really become a beloved tradition in Calhoun. We have so many people come by each year. People know to come out and celebrate with us as a way to kick off and get into the spirit of the Christmas season.”
Proceeds from the silent auction benefit the Harris Arts Center’s Roland Hayes Museum, plays, concerts and children’s programming. Donors have the option of placing promotional printed materials beside their entries. Contact Dudley to donate or learn about sponsorship opportunities by calling 706-629-2599.