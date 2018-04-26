Harris Arts Center announces summer camps for children

The Harris Arts Center announces 2018 summer camps for children.
Art Camp with Sherry Warren will be June 18 – 22, for ages 7 – 13. A morning session for children ages 7-9 will be offered from 9 – 11:30 a.m. Ages 10-13 will attend the afternoon session from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.
Students will explore art fundamentals by experiencing drawing, painting, mixed media and clay techniques. Each camper leaves with 3 to 4 finished pieces. On Friday afternoon at the end of the session, the arts center hosts a reception for parents and friends in our community room.
Summer art camp is $85 for HAC members and $100 for non-members. Registration is required by June 11.
Summer theater camp with Darlene Wright presents “Xanadu Jr”. This camp is a two-week theater experience for ages 6-16. Camp will run from July 9 – 20, 2018, with performances on July 20 & 21. During week 1, all students will attend from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Week two, students will attend from either 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. depending on their cast.
At the conclusion of camp, students will showcase a full scale production, complete with mics, costumes, lights and props. Campers experience all phases of a theatrical performance: auditions, blocking rehearsals, character development, memorizing lines, music and dance rehearsals, and finally, performing the show for two audiences.
“Xanadu Jr.” camp is $225 for HAC members and $250 for non-members. Fee includes costumes & props, camp t-shirt and two complimentary tickets to matinee show.
Limited spots available! Register by June 27, 2018.
For more information, visit www.harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599.