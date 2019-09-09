The Harris Arts Center and the Music Guild announced the Studio Series Variety Show this week.
“Each guild of the Harris Arts Center, in addition to our piano teacher and her student, will be featured,” said show host Joseph Evans.
Members of Calhoun Little Theatre, Community Chorus, Music Guild, Roland Hayes Committee and the String Band Festival Committee will share the stage for the first time in this unique sampling of the best that the Harris Arts Center has to offer. This one-time performance is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m.
Jeff Adair, Taylor Chavez, Russell Cook, Jeri Dunn, Spenser Dunn, Joseph Evans, Stephen Hare and the Hare Boys, Adrian Lyles, Mary Mays, Kathrynn and Nate Stockman, Lauren Talley, Reva Utz, Leanna Wade and “The Ensemble” a capella group from Mt. Zion Baptist Church will entertain the audience with inspirationals, monologues and solos from Smoke on the Mountain, Community Chorus favorites, string band selections and piano pieces.
Tickets for this event are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors/students and $10 HAC members and are available online at www.harrisartscenter.com or at the Harris Arts Center the night of the event.