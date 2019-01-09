The Harris Arts Center will hold its first concert of the year on Saturday when brothers Stephen, Philip and Jonathan Hare return for a 7 p.m. performance.
Joining the Hare brothers will be Gerald Champion on drums and the Sons of Hare.
Sons of a minister, the boys feel right at home playing hymns and Southern gospel, but their repertoire includes everything from bluegrass and rockabilly to good old jazz and rock ‘n’ roll. The multi-talented musicians can play piano, guitar, trumpet, flugelhorn, drums, mandolin, accordion and harmonica.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors/students and $10 for HAC members. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the HAC at 706-629-2599 prior to the show or at the door the night of the event.