While the result might not have been the one desired, the Gordon Central Warriors showed improvement in a 28-10 loss to the Haralson County Rebels Friday at Ratner Memorial Stadium.
“We grown a lot in a week, and that’s all you can really ask for from your kids,” Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton said. “I saw some kids that never, ever gave up. Even when adversity struck, they kept pushing forward. That’s what I love right there.”
Friday marked Gordon Central’s season opener, and Hamilton said the team understood the magnitude of the first contest being on home turf.
“I think they responded,” Hamilton said. “After they watched the film and (seeing) the mistakes they made ... they came back and they put it all together this week at practice. Yes, we had some mistakes, we’re still going to get those corrected, but we battled until the very, very end.”
Gordon Central fought hard, but Haralson County’s option attack proved too much for the Warriors to handle for 48 minutes. The Rebels gained 306 yards on the field, scoring all four touchdowns in the ground game.
Costly mistakes
Trailing 6-3 early in the second quarter, Gordon Central looked to be getting the pigskin back on a fourth-and-7, but an offsides penalty, followed by a 38-yard touchdown run by Haralson County’s Marc Harris pushed the Rebel advantage to 14-3 after a two-point conversion.
Next possession saw the Warriors march all the way down to the Rebel 2-yard line, setting the blue and white up for a first-and-goal. However, back-to-back bobbled snaps on third and fourth-and-goal, respectively, led to zero points going up on the board.
“We practiced finishing drives, especially yesterday,” Hamilton said. “I bet you we ran about 10 plays inside the 20-(yard line) just to make sure we could finish those drives off. Just didn’t go our way tonight.”
Coming out of halftime, the Warriors were set to receive the ball, but a fumble on the kick return set Haralson County up on the GC 25-yard line. In the blink of an eye, it was 20-3 Rebels after a 7-yard touchdown run by Gabe Davis.
“A team like that, they’re going to capitalize on the mistakes,” Hamilton said.
However, the Warrior defense held Haralson County off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter, forcing multiple punts and keeping the offense within reach.
Gordon Central finally crossed the goal line for a touchdown as Nelson Gravitt punched the ball in from one yard out with 2:06 remaining in the fourth quarter, cutting the Rebel edge to 20-10.
“It was huge,” Hamilton said. “We tried to put him at (halfback) a little bit, get him into some space and ... he made a few good runs after the catch. But we knew, also, ... we might be able to throw him back there in the backfield and see what we could get.”
However, after an unsuccessful onside kick, Hyatt delivered the final nail in the coffin with a 44-yard touchdown run down the right sideline, sealing Haralson County’s road victory.
“A loss always hurts, but comparing it from where we were last week to this week, much improvement,” Hamilton said. “Still got to tackle well, still have to do certain things.”
Retiring a number
Friday night marked a special occasion as Gordon Central retired the first number in program history. Dorian Porch’s No. 2 was officially retired in a halftime ceremony at Ratner Stadium.
Porch played football, baseball and basketball for the Warriors. After a career at Gordon Central, Porch attended and played football at Virginia Tech and later competed with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams.
Gordon Central notes
The Warriors showed improvement on both sides of the ball from last week’s scrimmage at Sonoraville High School.
Gordon Central made multiple trips into the red zone. During one such journey, kicker Edgar Ramirez converted a 27-yard field goal through the posts.
On the evening, Gordon Central threw for 94 yards. Quarterback Sean Gray led the way with 62 yards.
Rushing wise, running back Jordan Boone saw the majority of touches with 80 yards on 15 rushes. As a team, Gordon Central recorded 153 rushing yards.
Up Next
Gordon Central prepares for a road trip to Christian Heritage next Friday. Kickoff at Christian Heritage School is set for 7:30 p.m.
“Our kids respond, and they responded to the outcome of last week to this week and now we’re going to transition that into next week and try to go and get a win at Christian Heritage.”