Handley earns certification in clinical examination program

(Calhoun, Ga.) — Jeana Handley, FNP-C, recently attended the 2018 Clinical Breast Examination program in Las Vegas.
This program validates physicians’ skills in performing clinical breast exams and awards three certification levels: Level III CBE Certification, Level II CBE Certification, and Level I CBE Certification, level III being the highest. Handley earned the Level III CBE Certification, which means she scored above 85 percent on the core knowledge test, the performance test, and the tactile test.
Handley has been a practicing nurse for nearly 20 years and has been a family nurse practitioner since 2015. Handley earned her undergraduate degree at the University of West Georgia and completed her Master of Science in Nursing at the Southern Adventist University. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, American College of Chest Physicians, and Sigma Theta Tau International.
