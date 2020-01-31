During February, American Heart Month, Hamilton Medical Center will offer free heart health information and assessments at various locations in the area.
The assessments will include cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks at each location.
The Calhoun event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Gordon County Senior Center, 150 Cambridge Court.
Participants may register to win a heart health basket valued at more than $200.
“During Heart Month, we want to remind everyone to take care of their hearts,” said Rachel Ogle, marketing outreach manager. “We hope you’ll take advantage of one of our free assessments to get an idea of how your heart is doing.”
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please call 706-272-6114 at least one day prior to the screening.