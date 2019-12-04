Mitch Frix, MD; D.J. Goss, DO; and Justin Hare, DO; will speak on osteoarthritis and total joint replacement as well as post-operative pain management and spinal pain for a free Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) Joint Moves event on Tuesday, Dec. 17. The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. at the Historic Downtown Calhoun Train Depot, 109 S. King St.
Osteoarthritis is most common in people over 50 years of age and in people with a family history of arthritis. In osteoarthritis, the articular cartilage that cushions the bones wears away. Eventually the bones rub against each other, causing pain and stiffness.
Non-operative treatments for joint pain include anti-inflammatory drugs or other treatments such as physical therapy. When non-operative treatments offer little relief, and everyday activities are limited due to stiffness and pain, total joint replacement surgery may be the solution to allow people to keep moving without pain.
The event will also include information about outpatient joint replacement surgery at HMC that allows patients to return to the comforts of home in less than 24 hours. HMC is rated the No. 1 hospital in the market for Major Orthopedic Surgery by CareChex and is certified by The Joint Commission in shoulder, hip and knee replacement surgery.
The program is free, and light refreshments will be provided. Attend to receive a free gift and enter to win gift certificates to local merchants. Please register by Dec. 12 by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/joint or calling 706-272-6114.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.