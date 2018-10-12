Construction on the Anna Shaw Children’s Institute in Dalton is expected to be completed by next March, according to Hamilton Health Care System.
Though construction is not yet finished, Hamilton will hold a topping-off celebration for the new institute, which is named in honor of the memory of Anna Sue Shaw, on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The event is being held to celebrate the completion of the roof on the building. It will be held on the top level of the new parking garage at the corner of Broadrick and Memorial drives.
The public is invited to attend and wear their favorite caps, playing into the tradition for topping-off construction celebrations.
“The Institute will be a regional leader of and advocate for the care of children who are experiencing the challenges of autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder or developmental delays,” according to a news release from Hamilton. “The Institute will serve the families of Northwest Georgia, as well as neighboring communities in the region and beyond.”
According to the news release:
With design elements inspired by the style of a tree house, the institute is being constructed in a serene environment reflective of the natural beauty that exists in our region. Families will be able to receive diagnoses, treatment and support, all under one roof.
Focusing on early intervention, the institute will provide cognitive, psychological and developmental evaluations to ensure the assessment of each child’s individual skill set and to identify appropriate therapy services to maximize the child’s development. Available therapies for children will include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and feeding therapy.
Psychological services will provide assistance to children and families through individual counseling, family counseling and behavioral support services. A treatment navigator – a dedicated Institute employee – will support families through the diagnostic and treatment processes.
Hamilton is recruiting highly-qualified specialists in the areas of developmental pediatrics, child and adolescent psychiatry and psychology. The Institute will employ a staff of nationally-recognized experts in the study and treatment of autism spectrum disorder. Additionally, Hamilton providers will collaborate and bring in neurology, genetics, gastroenterology and other pediatric sub-specialists to treat patients.