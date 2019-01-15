Hamilton recognized for medical care, patient safety

CareChex, an information service of Quantros Inc., has ranked Hamilton Medical Center in the top 10 percent in the nation in seven categories for 2018.
In the Medical Excellence group, the recognized categories include: Overall Hospital Care, Overall Medical Care, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Orthopedic Care. In the Patient Safety group, the recognized categories included Cancer Care, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and Pneumonia Care.
CareChex is an innovative medical quality rating system designed to assist hospitals and health systems in improving the quality of inpatient care and promoting medical excellence to consumers, payers and employers.
HMC also received regional, state and market recognition.
For Medical Excellence, HMC was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 100 in the nation for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
• Top 10 percent in the region for Overall Hospital Care
• Top 10 percent in the region for Overall Medical Care
• Top 10 percent in the region for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
• Top 10 percent in the region for Orthopedic Care
• Top 10 percent in the state for Overall Hospital Care
• Top 10 percent in the state for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
• Top 10 percent in the state for Major Neuro-Surgery
• Top 10 percent in the state for Orthopedic Care
• Number one in the market for Overall Hospital Care
• Number one in the market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
• Number one in the market for Gastrointestinal Care
• Number one in the market for Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
• Number one in the market for Vascular Surgery
For Patient Safety, HMC was recognized in the following categories:
• Top 10 percent in the region for Cancer Care
• Top 10 percent in the state for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
• Top 10 percent in the state for Pneumonia Care
• Top 10 percent in the state for Vascular Surgery
• Number one in the market for Cancer Care
• Number one in the market for Gastrointestinal Care
• Number one in the market for General Surgery
• Number one in the market for Major Bowel Procedures
• Number one in the market for Orthopedic Care
• Number one in the market for Trauma Care
• Number one in the market for Vascular Surgery
“At the end of the day, Hamilton is here to provide quality healthcare to the people in this community and surrounding area,” said Jeff Myers, HMC’s president and CEO. “These rankings show that the services our associates provide are excellent, and I’m proud of all the skilled and caring people in our organization.”
CareChex provides clinical, financial and patient satisfaction findings to consumers, providers and purchasers of U.S. medical care. CareChex provides a composite evaluation of all components of medical quality including process of care, outcomes of care and patient experiences.