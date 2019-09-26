A ribbon cutting ceremony and ‘Meet the Providers’ open house was held Thursday evening at Hamilton Physician Group’s Calhoun Campus, located at 160 Curtis Parkway N.E., beside Grins and Giggles Dentistry for KIDS. The event was held in conjunction with the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce.
Dozens of attendees were invited to get to know Primary Care providers Michelle Little, DO, and Jennifer Smith, FNP, along with Neurosurgery and Spine physician Justin Hare, DO, over refreshments. Jeff Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Hamilton Health Care System, was also on hand at the event to talk about the system’s commitment to providing quality health coverage to the citizens of Gordon County.
“We want the folks of Gordon County to have access. We want you to be able to not drive out of town to get to some special care that you should have available here,” Myers said. “At the end of the day, that’s what we are here for. We are a community and are nonprofit, so we are very much influenced by our community and the leadership there in terms of trustees. For us, we are here to serve people. Period.”
Myers also said that the system was “very focused on patient-centered care” and that addressing the shortage of primary health care coverage “in most communities” was extremely important to the future it hopes to build, both in Gordon County and elsewhere.
“Hamilton, for those of you who don’t know that much about us, we’re a Level 2 Trauma Center and a 282-bed hospital. We have virtually all subspecialties that are available and we really want to be able to have those options for you to have some alternatives to what you’ve had in the past,” he said. “We aren’t looking at this as an end point. We have other properties in town that we are exploring aggressively and as soon as we get a little bit further in, we’ll be looking at rotating some specialties in here.”
Paul Worley, Chairman of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Board, thanked Myers and the staff of the Calhoun campus for their commitment to the community.
“It’s wonderful to have these resources in our local community. We talk a lot about workforce development and community, and quality health care is a vital cog in that scenario, so we appreciate it very much,” Worley said.
Meet the providers
Little is a board-certified family practice physician who completed medical school at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. She specializes in treating the whole family, ages two and up, and is a fluent Spanish speaker.
Smith is an advanced practice provider and nurse practitioner with more than a decade of experience in her field. She earned her degree from Kennesaw State and was a registered nurse for 16 years before becoming a nurse practitioner.
Hare is a board certified physician and Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, who specializes in pain management and treatment for patients experiencing spinal and back pain. He completed medical school at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee.
For more information on Primary Care appointments, call 706-529-3025. For more information on pain treatment and management for spinal pain, call 706-529-7124.