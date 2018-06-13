Hamilton offers free seminar on medication-free solution for heartburn

Whether you call it heartburn, acid reflux or GERD, gastroesophageal reflux disease can mean misery for millions of adults in the U.S.
Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) is offering a new, medication-free solution. A free seminar will be held on Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the Brown Auditorium on the HMC campus. HMC is the only hospital in the region, including Chattanooga, offering the procedure.
Steven Paynter, MD, will present information on the new LINX device that provides a safe and effective treatment alternative to heartburn medicines. LINX is a small, flexible ring of magnets that opens to allow food and liquid down, then closes to prevent stomach contents from moving up. LINX is implanted using a minimally invasive procedure, and patients generally go home within one day.
“LINX is a revolutionary solution for acid reflux,” said Paynter. “It has been proven to eliminate dependence on medication and improve quality of life.”
GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) can lead to serious complications, like narrowing of the esophagus (producing swallowing difficulties), Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer.
Please register for the seminar at hamiltonhealth.com/reflux or by calling 706-272-6114. Light refreshments will be served at the event.
