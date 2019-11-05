Whether you call it heartburn, acid reflux or GERD, gastroesophageal reflux disease can mean misery for millions of adults in the U.S.
Hamilton Medical Center (HMC), part of Hamilton Health Care System, is offering a, medication-free solution. A free seminar will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at The Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St., in Calhoun.
Steven Paynter, MD, and Richard Fromm, MD, will present information on the new LINX device that provides a safe and effective treatment alternative to heartburn medicines. LINX is a small, flexible ring of magnets that opens to allow food and liquid down, then closes to prevent stomach contents from moving up. LINX is implanted using a minimally invasive procedure, and patients generally go home within one day.
“LINX is a revolutionary solution for acid reflux,” said Paynter. “It has been proven to eliminate dependence on medication and improve quality of life.”
GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) can lead to serious complications, like narrowing of the esophagus (producing swallowing difficulties), Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer.
For additional information, visit hamiltonhealth.com/reflux. Light refreshments will be served at the event.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, call 706-272-6114 one week prior to the event.