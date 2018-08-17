Hamilton Medical to host Joint Moves event

DALTON, Ga. – John Norman, MD, and Michael Wilson, MD, both orthopedic surgeons, will speak on osteoarthritis and total joint replacement for a free Hamilton Medical Center (HMC) Joint Moves event on Thursday, Aug. 23. The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. in the Youth Center at First Baptist Church of Dalton (311 N. Thornton Ave.)
Osteoarthritis is most common in people over 50 years of age, and in people with a family history of arthritis. In osteoarthritis, the articular cartilage that cushions the bones wears away. Eventually the bones rub against each other, causing pain and stiffness.
Non-operative treatments for joint pain include anti-inflammatory drugs or other treatments such as physical therapy. When non-operative treatments offer little relief, and everyday activities are limited due to stiffness and pain, total joint replacement surgery may be the solution to allow people to keep moving without pain.
The event will also include information about outpatient joint replacement surgery at HMC that allows patients to return to the comforts of home in less than 24 hours. HMC is rated the No. 1 hospital in the market for Major Orthopedic Surgery by CareChex and is certified by The Joint Commission in shoulder, hip and knee replacement surgery.
The program is free, and light refreshments will be provided. Attend to receive giveaways and be entered to win gift cards from local merchants. Please register by Aug. 22 by visiting hamiltonhealth.com/joint or calling 706-272-6114.
If you would like to attend this event and need assistance with interpretation services and/or auxiliary aids, please indicate when registering.