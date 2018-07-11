Hamilton Health Care System receives Leadership Excellence awards

DALTON, Ga. – Vizient MidSouth recently recognized Hamilton Health Care System (HHCS) with the Leadership Excellence award. HHCS has received this award for three years in a row and is the only hospital to do so, as well as the only hospital to score in the top quartile in each evaluated focus areas.
The purpose of the Leadership Excellence Award is to recognize member organizations that have actively engaged with Vizient MidSouth and have achieved a certain level of excellence across the three focus areas compared to their Vizient MidSouth peers. The three focus areas include: financial and operational excellence, clinical quality excellence and innovation.
Vizient MidSouth is a membership alliance for not-for-profit health care providers that exists to ensure its members deliver cost-effective care by connecting them with the knowledge, solutions and expertise that accelerate performance.