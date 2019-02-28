Halstead International and Metroflor Corporation recently initiated a pilot employee recycling program for their staff to further continue their long-term relationship with the Calhoun Recycling Center, a partnership which financially sponsors the center.
In November, Halstead International and Metroflor Corporation announced a starter recycling program at their campus in Calhoun, inviting employees to bring their personal recycling items from home to place in campus bins. But this isn’t the first time the company has incorporated recycling into regular manufacturing. In fact, they’ve been recycling materials generated at their facilities for years now.
Halstead/Metroflor’s Sustainability Specialist Jordan Stone, who is also the elected vice president of Keep Calhoun/Gordon Beautiful, is one who has been working toward initiating recycling efforts at Halstead’s Calhoun campus. Stone manages global recycling efforts and tries to partner with local organizations to make his company a bit more environmentally friendly.
“Though recycling is ethically the right thing to do, it’s not always the most convenient,” Stone said, referring to what can keep people from recycling. “Our new employee recycling program gives them the opportunity to reduce their personal environmental footprint.”
Stone said he’s always had an inclination toward the natural environment, and when he started working with Metroflor’s Chief Sustainability Officer Rochelle Routman, he began to see how he could make an impact in his work place.
“The majority of our employees are a part of the local community,” said Stone of the impact the recycling program will have on Gordon County and Calhoun. “And their involvement naturally creates new sustainable habits they might not have picked up otherwise.”
One twist to the facility’s habit of diverting waste is that once the recycling bins at Halstead/Metroflor get full, they don’t sell them for a profit like most other industries. Instead, the materials are donated to the Calhoun Recycling Center, who then sells them to raise money and expand their center.
Judy Peterson, the recycling coordinator for the City of Calhoun, said one day a few years ago, she received a call from Halstead saying they wanted to help. The deal they struck was that Halstead would donate their recycled material to the CRC in order to help fund and grow the center. and Peterson was in awe that they didn’t want anything in return.
“They give us their recycling material. There’s not another industry in Calhoun that will do that for us, I’ve asked,” Peterson said. “We know they could easily sell (their recycling), but they’re trying to help the cause. They give us around $4,000 a month, our biggest form of revenue.”
Peterson said what Halstead is doing, not only in giving their recycling to the city’s center, but also in terms of diverting material from landfills, exceeds the effort of any other local industry in her opinion.
The Halstead/Metroflor Calhoun campus was also built with sustainability in mind, according to Stone, with the facility being constructed with solar panels, natural lighting and vegetation on the roofs to reduce the heat island effect (where specific areas are significantly warmer than their surrounding rural areas due to human activities). The company also collects rain water for non-potable uses in an effort to reduce water consumption, said Stone.
Though the employee recycling program is a pilot specific to the Calhoun campus, Stone has confidence that it will bring success to the company as a whole, expanding the initiative to other locations.
“This is where it is vital that we, as employees, make the effort to reduce, reuse and recycle wherever and whenever we can,” Stone said.
When discussing the partnership between the industry and the CRC, Peterson expressed her gratitude for Halstead, a company that does the right thing and wants to help the community, according to the recycling coordinator.
In addition to the employee recycling program, Halstead/Metroflor is planning to clean up a nearby stream on their property line and create a wildlife habitat on the Calhoun campus, complete with native trees, grasses, and flowers.
Editor’s Note: This is part of a mini-series that focuses on initiatives of local businesses that centralize around keeping Calhoun and Gordon County green, sustainable and beautiful.