Halpern Enterprises Inc. announced this week that it has secured a 32,000-square-foot lease with Food Depot to anchor its Indian Hills shopping center, located at 429 Highway 53 East in Calhoun. Food Depot is building out its store in a space formerly occupied by Ingles with an anticipated opening date this summer.
“Since acquiring Indian Hills last October, we have been working diligently to fill the remaining vacancies with tenants that add value to the center and the community,” said Halpern CEO Jack Halpern. “Food Depot is an excellent anchor for the property, and has spurred renewed interest from national brands looking to expand in northwest Georgia. We look forward to welcoming additional tenants to the property in the near future.”
Indian Hills offers a 25,200-square-foot junior anchor opportunity and 16,800 square feet of available retail and restaurant space.
Developed in 1998, Indian Hills features Chick-fil-A, Hibbett Sports, CATO, GNC, PT Solutions and Tractor Supply. Taco Bell and Captain D’s are located on separately owned parcels directly in front of the property.