Calling all ghouls, ghosts, goblins, and witches! Halloween is almost here and your little ones are probably starting to count down the days until they can put on their costume and collect candy.
We've rounded up as many parties, family-friendly events, and spooky shindigs as we could find taking place in Calhoun-Gordon County on or before the holiday. Are we missing something? Send all the details to Calhoun@CalhounTimes.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
STARS Pumpkin Painting
The Calhoun Recreation Department and the United Way have come together to host STARS Pumpkin Painting, an event for children with special needs. The event will run from 6-7 p.m. and will involve pumpkin painting, candy, and a whole lot of fun.
Thursday, Oct. 31
City and Downtown Trick or Treat
The Calhoun City Council announced last week that the city will observe Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 9 p.m. for children 12 and younger. Downtown merchants and businesses will host Trick or Treat in Downtown Calhoun on that day from 4 to 6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat at TitleMax
Visit TitleMax Calhoun's Trunk or Treat event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Candy, refreshments, and even a few tricks will be available to all who visit. Current and past customers along with their family and friends are welcome to join in on the fun. TitleMax Calhoun is located at 333 Hwy 53.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trunk or Treat
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will host its Trunk or Treat on Thursday from 4-6:30 p.m. at 100 Cracker Barrel Drive in Calhoun. Treat bags will be available for kids, and there will be a face paint and tattoo station set up for those who are interested.
Calhoun Gordon County Library YA & Teen Game Night
Whether you're not into spooky things, or you just want to kill some time before trick-or-treating, teens and tweens are invited to come play board games, card games, and more at the Calhoun Gordon County Library. Children are welcome to drop by any time between 3:45 and 5:45 p.m. for games and snacks. Grades 4-5 and grades 6-12 will be together for this event.
Cross Connection Outreach Ministries' Pumpkins in the Park
Cross Connection Outreach Ministries, an outreach of College Street Church of God, will host its free Pumpkins in the Park celebration on Thursday at the "Yellow Park" at the Calhoun Recreation Department. There will be games and candy available for all who attend. The event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m.
Gordon County E-911 Meet & Treat
Gordon County E-911 would like to invite community members and their children to their annual Meet & Treat on Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. at 100 Nine One One Blvd. in Calhoun. Everyone is invited to come out and visit with the staff, tour the center and get some candy.
Gordon County Veterans Trunk or Treat
Gordon County Veterans, located at 1219 US 41 North, will be holding a Trunk or Treat for trick-or-treaters starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Sugar Valley Baptist Church Trunk or Treat
Sugar Valley Baptist will hold its annual Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 3742 Sugar Valley Road in Sugar Valley.
Calhoun First United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat
Calhoun First United Methodist Church will host its Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31 beginning at 5:30 p.m. There will be candy and children's game with prizes. Everyone is invited for a family-friendly celebration.