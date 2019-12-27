Students from Calhoun-Gordon County’s middle and high schools will have their art on display at the Harris Arts Center through March 5 as part of the Middle and High School Arts Show, sponsored by Starr Matthews Agency and hosted by the Visual Arts Guild.
The eight-week long exhibit, intended to promote art education and student talent in public schools, will kick off with an art reception in honor of the student creators on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Teachers and participating schools include Jenny Akridge of Red Bud Middle School, Penny Dobson of Gordon Central High School, Johnathan Elakman of Calhoun High School 3D Art, Kate Johnson of Ashworth Middle School, Robin Proffitt of Calhoun Middle and High School 2D Art, and Hannah Roddy of Sonoraville High School.
Selected student artwork will be on display at the Harris Arts center, located at 212 S. Wall St., through March 5.
Free and open to the public, the arts center is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.