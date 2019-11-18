Sugar candy, flip flops, caterpillars, and red and green ribbons are just a few of the ornaments decorating the trees at the Harris Arts Center this Christmas.
Director Jennifer Dudley said the arts center does Christmas Open House a little differently than other downtown shops. Instead of offering sales, deals, or giveaways, the HAC opens its doors for the 15th annual Festival of Trees, the most popular fundraiser of the year. More than 300 people are expected to attend during the Christmas Open House festivities this year.
“It’s a very beloved event,” Dudley said, adding that the festival will continue to be on display until Dec. 8. “Other places have big sales but we have the festival. The Harris Arts Center is delighted to be able to participate.”
Included in the festive holiday display of more than 80 entries for the silent auction are table-top Christmas trees, wreaths, table centerpieces, specialty gift baskets and holiday creations.
“Festival of Trees is made possible by generous businesses and individuals who donate fully decorated trees or sponsor a tree designed by one of our faithful elves,” a news release stated. “With so many creative minds, there is sure to be a tree (or two) for you! Festival of Trees is sponsored by the Gordon County Convention and Visitors Bureau.”
Refreshments will be offered during Christmas Open House. Those attending are welcome to bid on the entries they like or can just come and enjoy to get in the Christmas spirit from noon to 6 p.m., Dudley said.
Dec. 8 will be the final day of bidding, as locals contend for the item they like best.
The Festival of Trees is just the beginning of Christmas events the arts center has planned. Community Chorus has a “Home, Hearth, and Holidays” concert planned for Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for HAC members, and $12 for seniors and students.
The Harris Arts Center is open Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. The HAC will have modified hours during the week of Thanksgiving.
Call (706) 629-2599 for more information about holiday events this season.