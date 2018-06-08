HAC Summer Beach Party set for June 22

Experience the beach without leaving Calhoun! Join the Harris Arts Center on Friday, June 22 for a Summer Beach Party featuring The Tams. This indoor/outdoor event for audiences 21 and up will feature beach games, raffles, cash bar and photo ops. Of course, don’t forget the main attractions of the evening – a concert by The Tams and all you can eat from the Varsity food truck!
The Tams have been entertaining audiences for more than 50 years! Known for their Beach Music, the Tams have had such hits as “Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy,” “What Kind of Fool,” and “Hey Girl Don’t Bother Me.” Over the years, the Tams have traveled with the Temptations, Four Tops, Jimmy Buffet, Rod Stewart, Otis Redding, James Brown and more. The Tams are known for their fun, fresh and exciting shows.
Have a group of 8 Purchase eight tickets for the price of seven! Grab your friends, family and coworkers and kick off your summer with The Tams!
Tickets are $40 per person and are available at the Harris Arts Center and online at www.harrisartscenter.com. Tickets should be purchased in advance.