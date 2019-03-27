Take a stroll down memory lane as Calhoun Community Chorus performs hits from the ’60s and ’70s.
“Rockin’ the Memories” will feature sounds of the Beach Boys, Mamas and Papas, Simon & Garfunkel, highlights from The Jersey Boys and a Forever Motown medley, before sliding into the ’70s with Dancing Queen, Boogie Shoes and YMCA. These selections, along with many more, promise to deliver a fun-filled evening of entertainment.
Performances are April 5 and 6 at 7 p.m., at the Harris Arts Center.
Calhoun Community Chorus, over 30 members strong, is open to adults of any experience level and has singers who range in age from late teens to early eighties. Under the direction of Reva Utz, the chorus produces two concerts a year.
Tickets are $15 general admission, $12 seniors/students and $10 HAC members, and are available online at harrisartscenter.com, at the Harris Arts Center and through any chorus member. For more information, contact the Harris Arts Center at 706-629-2599.