On Tuesday, Gordon County 4-H will be hosting its annual skating party at the B&B Skating Palace in Calhoun.
The party will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. The cost to attend is $7 for regular skates, $10 for speed and inline skates, $4 for non‐skaters and parents that attend get in free.
The party is open to all students in kindergarten to 12th grade and their parents; students do not have to be 4-H’ers already to attend. Concessions will be sold at the skating rink. All of the proceeds from the skating party go to support Gordon County 4-H programs.
2019 Junior/Senior District Project Achievement
Project Achievement is a cornerstone program in 4-H in which students get to select a project topic of their choice and spend the calendar year developing a portfolio of activities in that project and then give a presentation on that project topic at a district competition.
There are over 50 categories from which youth can choose to do a project. Junior (seventh grade and eighth grade) and senior (high school) 4-H’ers must submit their portfolios in January in order to attend the presentation competition in March. Portfolios are similar to resumes, and require students to submit a cover letter of introduction, a description of their main project work, including learning activities, as well as what they have done to share with others or benefit others related to their main project.
Students also complete sections on leadership and community service activities throughout the year, and a section is devoted to all other activities that they participate in during the year. In addition to the written portions, students must also submit one to two pages of pictures documenting their project work.
Gordon County 4-H had 35 students complete portfolios and register for Project Achievement competition. Students that submitted a portfolio for 2019 Junior/Senior District Project Achievement and will be competing March 8-10 are:
Juniors:
Addie Black – History
Savannah Cardin – Poultry and Egg Science
Kennedy Chambers – Dairy and Milk Science
Caitlynne Clardy – Team Sports
Camden Dunn – Team Sports
Lily Farmer – Food Fare
Kylie Hurd - Beef
Hannah Jones – Communications
Dalton Lowery – Engineering and Mechanics
Keagan Mathews – Poultry and Egg Science
Rebekah McElrath – Dairy Foods
Abigail Montgomery – Food Fare
Olivia Montgomery – Horse
Hunter Petty – Sheep and Meat Goats
Katie Reynolds - Horse
Bailey Stafford – Pork Production
Seniors:
Brandon Bagley – Performing Arts General
Annelies Carr – Festive Foods for Health
Brooklyn Carr – Public Speaking
Joshua Carr – Poultry and Egg Science
Olivia Forrest - International
Michael Jordan – Sports
Holli Kile – Performing Arts Vocal
Savannah Lowery – General Recreation
Breana Manning – Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts
Noah Marchman – Computer Information Technology
Brent McDaniel – Beef
Hannah McElrath – Pork Production
Halle Moore – Fashion Revue
Jayla Morgan – Dairy Foods
David Niles – Sports
Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science
Jazmine Ralston – Sheep and Meat Goats
Bryson Smith – Safety
Olivia Tierce – Arts and Crafts
For more information about Gordon County 4-H programs, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Allie Griner at allie723@uga.edu for more information.
4-H calendar
Tuesday – 4-H Skating Party at B&B Skating Rink
Saturday – State Indoor Archery Tournament in Perry
School club meeting schedule
Monday
Sonoraville Elementary – fourth grade
Tuesday
Fairmount Elementary – fifth grade
Wednesday
Belwood Elementary – fifth grade
Thursday
Red Bud Elementary – fourth grade
Red Bud Middle School
Friday
W.L. Swain Elementary – fifth grade