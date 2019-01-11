4-H Skating Party

Maggie Marchman, Hannah Jones and Mollie Roberts at the 2018 4-H Skating Party. / Contributed

On Tuesday, Gordon County 4-H will be hosting its annual skating party at the B&B Skating Palace in Calhoun. 

The party will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m.  The cost to attend is $7 for regular skates, $10 for speed and inline skates, $4 for non‐skaters and parents that attend get in free.

The party is open to all students in kindergarten to 12th grade and their parents; students do not have to be 4-H’ers already to attend. Concessions will be sold at the skating rink.  All of the proceeds from the skating party go to support Gordon County 4-H programs.

2019 Junior/Senior District Project Achievement

Project Achievement is a cornerstone program in 4-H in which students get to select a project topic of their choice and spend the calendar year developing a portfolio of activities in that project and then give a presentation on that project topic at a district competition. 

There are over 50 categories from which youth can choose to do a project.  Junior (seventh grade and eighth grade) and senior (high school) 4-H’ers must submit their portfolios in January in order to attend the presentation competition in March.  Portfolios are similar to resumes, and require students to submit a cover letter of introduction, a description of their main project work, including learning activities, as well as what they have done to share with others or benefit others related to their main project. 

Students also complete sections on leadership and community service activities throughout the year, and a section is devoted to all other activities that they participate in during the year.  In addition to the written portions, students must also submit one to two pages of pictures documenting their project work. 

Gordon County 4-H had 35 students complete portfolios and register for Project Achievement competition.  Students that submitted a portfolio for 2019 Junior/Senior District Project Achievement and will be competing March 8-10 are:

Juniors:

Addie Black – History

Savannah Cardin – Poultry and Egg Science

Kennedy Chambers – Dairy and Milk Science

Caitlynne Clardy – Team Sports

Camden Dunn – Team Sports

Lily Farmer – Food Fare

Kylie Hurd - Beef

Hannah Jones – Communications

Dalton Lowery – Engineering and Mechanics

Keagan Mathews – Poultry and Egg Science

Rebekah McElrath – Dairy Foods

Abigail Montgomery – Food Fare

Olivia Montgomery – Horse

Hunter Petty – Sheep and Meat Goats

Katie Reynolds - Horse

Bailey Stafford – Pork Production

Seniors:

Brandon Bagley – Performing Arts General

Annelies Carr – Festive Foods for Health

Brooklyn Carr – Public Speaking

Joshua Carr – Poultry and Egg Science

Olivia Forrest - International

Michael Jordan – Sports

Holli Kile – Performing Arts Vocal

Savannah Lowery – General Recreation

Breana Manning – Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts

Noah Marchman – Computer Information Technology

Brent McDaniel – Beef

Hannah McElrath – Pork Production

Halle Moore – Fashion Revue

Jayla Morgan – Dairy Foods

David Niles – Sports

Gabrielle Ralston – Veterinary Science

Jazmine Ralston – Sheep and Meat Goats

Bryson Smith – Safety

Olivia Tierce – Arts and Crafts

For more information about Gordon County 4-H programs, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 or email Extension Agent Allie Griner at allie723@uga.edu for more information.

4-H calendar

Tuesday – 4-H Skating Party at B&B Skating Rink

Saturday – State Indoor Archery Tournament in Perry

School club meeting schedule

Monday

Sonoraville Elementary – fourth grade

Tuesday

Fairmount Elementary – fifth grade

Wednesday

Belwood Elementary – fifth grade

Thursday

Red Bud Elementary – fourth grade

Red Bud Middle School

Friday

W.L. Swain Elementary – fifth grade