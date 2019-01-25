For youth interested in poultry judging, practice begins Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office.
In poultry judging, youth learn to evaluate live hens for egg production, carcasses for meat quality in ready to cook birds and parts identification, interior quality of eggs by candling and by broken-out eggs, and exterior quality of eggs.
Youth in grades 4-12 are eligible to participate in this program. The area competition will be held in Calhoun at the Gordon County Agricultural Service Center and Livestock Pavilion on April 23. If the senior team wins first or second place, that team will qualify to move on to state competition held May 3 in Athens at the University of Georgia.
State-winning teams will earn Master 4-H status, recognition at the Georgia 4-H State Congress Achievement Banquet held in July, and the right to represent Georgia 4-H at the National Poultry Judging Contest held in November at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky.
The team is coached by Mary Manning.
No experience is required for participation in this team, as participants will be provided all the educational background and practice necessary to be successful in competition.
For more information or to register for the poultry judging team, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
4-H shotgun team season begins Monday
The Gordon County 4-H shotgun team will have its first meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office. This meeting is mandatory for anyone wanting to join the team, as the coaches will be providing an overview of the season, the practice schedule, discussing equipment requirements, and most importantly, reviewing safety procedures.
Gordon County 4-H’s shotgun program is for students in grades 7-12. In regular season competition, team members fire at 25 single clay targets in a modified trap style. Tiebreakers are decided by five rounds of double clay targets.
Youth compete at a district competition and must shoot a qualifying score in order to advance to state competition. To qualify for state, seventh-graders and eighth-graders must shoot 16 out of 25 targets and high-schoolers must shoot 20 out of 25 of the targets.
Gordon County 4-H will be attending district competition in Union County on April 20 and state competition May 11-12. In addition to the modified trap competitions, Gordon County 4-H will also attend the Georgia 4-H State trap, skeet, and sporting Clays competition the last weekend in May.
New this year, Gordon County 4-H will be also be fielding a team in the Scholastic Clay Target Program, a program that provides the opportunity to participate in the fun and challenging sports of trap, skeet and sporting clays, as well as the Olympic disciplines of bunker trap, trap doubles and international skeet. The competition schedule is a separate one from 4-H-hosted shoots and will be provided to those interested in shooting in these competitions. Membership fees and match fees will be a separate and added expense for those team members that choose to participate in this additional shotgun program with Gordon County 4-H.
While no prior shotgun experience is required, all shotgun team members must have completed a hunter safety course and bring a copy of their hunter safety card to the first meeting or have plans to attend a hunter safety course prior to beginning target practice.
The coaches will provide guidance on what equipment is needed, so no equipment is needed at the first meeting. If you would like to be a member of the team but have an unavoidable conflict with this date and time, call the 4-H office.
The fee to participate in the Shotgun team is $50 to cover the costs of registration for competitions, targets, county equipment, team T-shirts and insurance requirements. Shotgun team members will be expected to use their own shotgun and purchase their own shells.
The team is coached by Ed Chance, Jeremy Collis, Caleb Griner, Jonathan Pressley, Doug Ralston and Darren Sexton.
All information will be reviewed at the first meeting, but feel free to call the 4-H office at 706-629-8685 with questions.