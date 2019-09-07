On Aug. 3 Gordon County 4-H hosted the first two of the 11 livestock shows it holds annually, the newly renamed Clover Classic Lamb and Goat Show. The show was held with 96 exhibitors showing 147 animals.
The day began with the Clover Classic Lamb Show. Competitors from 12th-1st grade competed against others in their grade level for showmanship honors. Winning their grade level showmanship classes were:
♦ 12th grade – Lillyanna McDermitt, Carroll County 4-H
♦ 11th grade – Jordan Pritchett, Commerce High FFA♦
♦ 10th grade – Kaylie Adams, Denmark High FFA
♦ 9th grade – Joseph McDermitt, Carroll County 4-H
♦ 7th grade – Caroline Jenkins, Floyd County 4-H
♦ 6th grade – Cash Adams, Liberty Middle FFA
♦ 5th grade – Brooke Williams, Gordon County 4-
♦ 4th grade – Jacob Brown, Gordon 4-H
♦ 3rd grade — Matthew Manning, Gordon 4-H
♦ 2nd grade – Baylee Bohannan, Franklin County 4-H
♦ 1st grade- Brooklyn Stamey, Gordon County 4-H
Each of these 12 exhibitors went back into the ring for a chance of winning Grand Champion Showman, won by Jordan Pritchett of Commerce High FFA and a Reserve Champion Showman won by Lillyanna McDermitt of Carroll County 4-H. Each of the youth then competed in market classes with their animal.
The Grand Champion of the show was shown by Brooke Williams of Gordon County 4-H, and Reserve Champion was shown by Lillyanna McDermitt of Carroll County 4-H. Rounding out the top 5 were Hunter Petty of Gordon County 4-H, Joseph McDermitt of Carroll County 4-H, and Deacon Cabe of Franklin County 4-H.
Following the lamb show came the Clover Classic Goat Show. The show also began with showmanship competition, and grade-level showmanship winners were:
♦ 12th grade – Joshua Gentry, Southeast Whitfield High FFA
♦ 11th grade – Jordan Pritchett, Banks County 4-H
♦ 10th grade – Miranda Burnette, Union High FFA
♦ 9th grade – Hunter Petty, Gordon County 4-H
♦ 8th grade – Ben Williams, Gordon County 4-H
♦ 7th grade – Mackenzie Baldwin, Union High FFA
♦ 6th grade – Asa Shelnutt, Dawson County 4-H
♦ 5th grade – Bailey Williams, Gordon County 4-H
♦ 4th grade – Madi Lumpkin, Whitfield County 4-H
♦ 3rd grade – Case Cantrell, Pickens County 4-H
♦ 2nd grade – Kortland Long, Pickens County 4-H
♦ 1st grade – Mia Lumpkin, Whitfield County 4-H
Grand Champion showman was Hunter Petty of Gordon County 4-H. Market classes followed showmanship classes, and were split into wethers (males) and does (females) the Grand Champion wether of the show was shown by Ben Williams of Gordon County 4-H. Reserve Grand Champion was shown by Bailey Williams of Gordon County 4-H.
Also in the top 5 of the wether show were Hunter Petty of Gordon County 4-H and Annalyssa Brown of Gilmer High FFA. In the Market Doe show, the Grand Champion was Ben Williams of Gordon County 4-H and Reserve Champion was shown by Hunter Petty of Gordon County 4-H. following them in the top 5 overall were Jordan Pritchett of Banks County 4-H, Miranda Burnette of Union High FFA, and Madi Lumpkin of Whitfield County 4-H
National 4-H volunteer conference
It’s What We Do! is a national 4-H Volunteer Conference hosted by the Volunteer Conference of Southern States. The event is planned by volunteers for volunteers and is open to any certified 4-H volunteer.
Conducted Sept. 26-29 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, this conference is fun-filled days of networking, learning and exchanging ideas. It includes six different educational sessions with focused tracks as options, dynamic and innovative speakers and performers, great food, great location and great fun.
The sessions are Leading Competently with Livestock; Cultivating Confidence through Healthy Living; Developing Character through Camping; Connecting with the Environment; Caring use of Science and Technology; and The Arts Contribute to Self, Family, Community & Society.
Choose from full time registration which includes all programs and activities as well as meals and three nights lodging; part-time registration – Friday or Saturday including activities along with lunch and dinner; or lodging for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night which includes lodging with breakfast the following morning. Registration deadline is Tuesday, Sept. 10. To access additional information, visit https://www.4hvcoss.com/
Not a 4-H volunteer? Contact Gordon County Extension/4-H at 706-629-8685 and get the process started.
Calendar
♦ Sept. 7 – Georgia 4-H Food Showcase
♦ Sept. 7 – Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Market Goat Show
♦ Sept. 9 – Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Market Lamb Show
♦ S♦ ept. 10 – Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Breeding Heifer and Market Steer Show
♦ Sept. 10 – 4-H Volunteer Conference of Southern States Registration Deadline
♦ Sept. 12 – Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Livestock Judging Contest
Sept. 14 – Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Hog Show
School club meetings
♦ Tuesday, Sept. 10, Red Bud Middle
♦ Wednesday, Sept. 11, Sonoraville Elementary (5th grade) and Tolbert Elementary (4th grade)
♦ Thursday, Sept. 12, Belwood Elementary (4th grade)
♦ Friday, Sept. 13, Fairmount Elementary (5th grade) and W.L. Swain Elementary (5th grade)