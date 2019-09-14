On Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 6 7:30 p.m., Gordon County 4-H will be hosting an Open House with its theme for the year “4-H Through the Decades.”
The event is open to any K-12th grade youth and their parents. Families will have the opportunity to visit and experience all the various programs of 4-H, including shooting sports, horse and livestock programs, club meetings, quiz bowls and judging teams, camping programs, Project Achievement and community service. Refreshments will be provided.
All those that attend and participate in the open house will be entered in a drawing to win some 4-H swag. For more information about this event or to join 4-H, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Microsoft 4-H Tech Changemakers Series at the library: Get schooled on school appsGordon County 4-H is launching its 4-H Tech Changemakers program with a series of workshops at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library beginning Monday, Sept. 16.
National 4-H Council and Microsoft are working together to close the connectivity gap in rural areas by empowering teens to bring technology and digital skills access to their communities. Over 90% of total jobs in the economy now require experience with digital tools. The 4-H Tech Changemakers program puts teens at the forefront of creating change in their communities, empowering them to serve as digital ambassadors by equipping them with the tools, resources and technical partners to train adults to use technology.
Gordon County 4-H’s program consists of ongoing educational sessions taught by teens to adults wanting to learn digital literacy skills. These teens have been trained to teach adults in this content area and will be supported by a 4-H staff member or volunteer at each session. Sessions currently scheduled include:
♦ Sept. 16 – Get Schooled on School Apps
♦ Oct. 29 – Buyer Beware: Online Shopping
♦ Nov. 25 – Keeping Children Safe Online
♦ Dec. 16 – Naughty or Nice? Lesson in Netiquette
This month’s workshop, “Get Schooled on School Apps,” will focus on helping parents/guardians download and access school-related resources to better support their student’s engagement and learning. The workshop begins at 5 p.m. this Monday at the Calhoun-Gordon County library; pre-registration is not required. Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 for more information.
4-H Youth Exhibits at Georgia National FairDo you enjoy computers and all the neat things you are able to do with this technology? Do you want help promote an environmentally safe world? Do you have a talent you what to show off?
Georgia National Fair offers contests for youth that cover these things and so much more. In the Static Exhibit division, there is Computer Graphic Design, Decorated Agricultural Products, Mini-Booth, Recycling, and Terrarium/Dish Garden contests. The General Contests category offers Family Scarecrow, Instant Camera Photography, Public Speaking, Cotton Boll Speech, Variety Show, Family Pumpkin Decorating, and Family Seed Art Contests. The final category of Food Contests offers Omelets, Wild Game Dish, Cloverleaf Peanut, Cupcake Masters, healthy Commodity, Homemade Ice Cream, and Pizza Contest.
For Static Exhibits, you create the exhibit and Gordon County 4-H will deliver it to the fair to be judged. You do not have to be present to win. For General and Food contests, you must go to the Georgia National Fair website to register and transportation is on your own, but each 4-H’er competing and two family members over the age of 10 receive free entry into the fair through the registration area.
Prize money and ribbons will be awarded for first through 10th place in all contests. Entry deadline is Sept. 18. Official rules and detailed registration information can be found on the Gordon County Extension/4-H website.
Annual Rivers Alive Clean-Up scheduled
Rivers Alive, a program of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division Outreach Program, has celebrated over 15 years of cleaning up Georgia’s waterways. Throughout the history of Rivers Alive, over 463,000 volunteers extracted 110 million pounds of garbage from 32,000 miles of waterway.
Gordon County 4-H is committed to helping clean up waterways in our county and has participated in Rivers Alive every year for the past several decades. This year’s Rivers Alive event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.; lunch and a T-shirt are provided. Call the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 to register.
Calendar
♦ Sept. 14 – Northwest Georgia Regional Fair Hog Show
♦ Sept. 16 – 4-H Tech Changemakers at Calhoun-Gordon County Library: Get Schooled on School Apps
♦ Sept. 17 – 4-H Open House
♦ Sept. 19-22 – Southern Regional Teen Leader Conference
♦ Sept. 21 – Rivers Alive
School Club meetings
♦ Monday, Sept. 16: Sonoraville Elementary – 4th grade; Calhoun Middle
♦ Friday, Sept. 20: W.L. Swain Elementary – 4th grade