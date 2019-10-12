Georgia 4-H inspires kids to do – to become self-directing, productive and contributing members of society by establishing personal and sincere relationships, learning life and leadership skills and enhancing community awareness.
During National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, Georgians celebrate all the exceptional things these 4-H’ers accomplish.
Georgia 4-H programming, part of University of Georgia Cooperative Extension, is based on research from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and other UGA colleges. Georgia has one of the largest state 4-H programs in the country, consisting of more than 177,000 active 4-H members this year.
Georgia 4-H began in 1904 when Newton County school superintendent G.C. Adams organized a corn club for boys. Today, Georgia 4-H attracts students from all areas of interest, not just those interested in agriculture. The majority of participants currently come from small cities, towns and rural non-farms.
4‑H is delivered by Cooperative Extension — a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.
For more than 100 years, 4‑H has welcomed young people of all beliefs and backgrounds, giving kids a voice to express who they are and how they make their lives and communities better. Through life-changing 4‑H programs, nearly six million kids have taken on critical societal issues, such as addressing community health inequities, engaging in civil discourse and advocating for equity and inclusion for all.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week was Inspire Kids to Do, which highlights how 4-H encourages youth to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. Georgia 4-H will observe National 4-H Week by showcasing the unique experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth who work each day to embody the 4-H motto, “making the best better.”
Local UGA Extension 4-H agent Alexandria Griner and program assistants Rebecca Pass and Tim Street lead the Gordon County 4-H program.
“The idea of bringing UGA research and resources to Georgia students through the use of county agents throughout the state was a cutting-edge idea in 1904 and remains vital even today,” said Arch Smith, state 4-H leader. “The most important work of 4-H is to help young people become better citizens and enable them to grow into responsible, active adults.”
Georgia 4-H youth perform community service, conduct research, compile portfolios of their accomplishments and learn public speaking skills through oral presentations through 4-H Project Achievement. During the 2018-2019 school year, approximately 30,000 Georgia 4-H’ers participated in Project Achievement on the local level. Some Project Achievement Winners received Master 4-H status and/or continue on to represent Georgia on a national level.
For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact your local Gordon County Extension office at 706-629-8685.
The Fall 2019 Tractor Supply Co. Paper Clover Campaign is scheduled for Oct. 9-20!
What started as an experiment to expose young people to agricultural advances has evolved into the nation’s largest youth development organization.
Tractor Supply has been more than a witness to that growth as we have been a proud supporter since 2010.
Today’s 4-H touches more than 6 million youth across the country, and Tractor Supply continues to sponsor its innovative programs.
In addition to corporate donations, all the 1,700+ Tractor Supply stores participate in signature “Paper Clover” events to raise money and awareness for local 4-H Clubs.
These twice-a-year events provide crucial support, with 90% of the money remaining in the state where it was collected.
Last year, the Paper Clover events alone raised nearly $2,000,000, which is in addition to thousands of community and partner programs sponsored locally.
100% of funds raised benefit 4-H. 90% fund State level scholarships to 4-H camps and leadership experiences and 10% supports National 4-H Council for administration.
Tractor Supply Company guarantees a minimum donation of $200,000 per Paper Clover Campaign (or $400,000 a year). Please consider contributing during our Fall 2019, October 9 through 20, fundraiser. You can donate in store at the register; online at checkout when making a purchase on tractorsupply.com; or by phone when you call TSC Customer Solutions at 877-718-6750. Stop, shop and support our local Tractor Supply Company and Georgia 4-H!
4-H Day at the U.S. Space & Rocket CenterDr. Wernher von Braun and his team of rocket scientists transformed Huntsville, Alabama, known in the 1950s as the “Watercress Capital of the World,” into a technology center that today is home to the second largest research park in the United States and to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) with its world-class educational program, Space Camp.
Dozens of interactive exhibits encourage guest participation, prompting one official to note:
“Here, everyone can be an astronaut for the day!”
Join the U.S. Space & Rocket Center for 4-H Day on Oct. 12. $13 per person includes access to: “Apollo: When We Went to the Moon” Exhibit; “ISS: Science on Orbit” Exhibit; Moon shot Simulator; G-Force Simulator; HyperShip Simulator; Mars Climbing Wall; Daily Guided Tours of Saturn V Hall (tour times available online); Spark!Lab interactive makers space.
Weather permitting on some attractions.
Discounted tickets to the INTUITIVE Planetarium ($9) or National Geographic movie theater ($7) may be purchased at the ticket desk upon arrival.
