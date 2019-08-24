The 2019 Georgia 4-H State Horse Show was recently hosted by Georgia 4-H at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. 199 youth participated in the competition. Through the Georgia 4-H Horse Program, youth learn life skills including leadership, teamwork and problem-solving. In addition, they develop character traits of responsibility, discipline and respect.
“During the week of the State 4-H Horse Show, we have the opportunity to recognize the hard work and accomplishments of our equine enthusiasts,” said Heather Shultz, Georgia 4-H Extension Specialist, and Livestock Programs. “On their horse, through their artwork submissions or public speaking opportunities, it is a true pleasure to watch everyone cheer on other participants through the five-day show.”
The State Horse Show provides the opportunity for youth to ride in five different disciplines as well as participate in a written quiz on horsemanship and 4-H knowledge. Overall, there were 79 classes in five divisions including ranch horse, stock seat, saddle seat, hunt seat and contest.
In addition to the riding events, participants could choose to compete in horse method demonstrations, team demonstrations, public speaking, art and essay contests. All classes were judged by experienced equestrians and other experts. From this event, 70 Georgia 4-H youth qualified to represent Georgia at the Southern Regional Horse Championships along with 4-H’ers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
Gordon County 4-H’ers Kansas Angel, Annelies Carr, Ansley Shelton and Olivia Tierce competed at the State Horse Show in the following classes:
♦ Kansas Angel – Ranch Pleasure, Barrel Racing, and Arena Race
♦ Annelies Carr – Hunter Under Saddle, Hunt Seat Equitation, Hunter Hack
♦ Ansley Shelton – Wester Showmanship In-Hand
♦ Olivia Tierce – Western Dressage
Western Dressage is a new riding discipline that has been added at the State Horse Show in recent years, and Olivia and her horse RR Freckles Badger, also known as Aspen, placed first in the Western Dressage Riding Intro Test 1. The team also competed as a county in the Herdsman competition by creating a decorative exhibit related to the theme of “Rooted in the Classics” at their stalling area and placed first.
In addition, the Gordon County 4-H Horse Judging team, consisting of Kansas Angel, Ansley Shelton and Olivia Tierce, placed second at the state competition and qualified to compete at the Southern Regional Horse Championships in the judging contest.
The 2019 Southern Regional Horse Championship, hosted by Southern Regional Horse Championship Management Team, was held July 31-Aug. 1 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry. Overall, 378 horse/rider combinations and 144 educational entries representing 12 states participated in the competition. The Southern Regional Horse Championship horse show portion consists of a variety of disciplines including western, hunter, ranch, dressage, saddle type and speed. All riders must qualify through their home state. The educational contest portions include horse judging, speech, hippology and horse bowl.
“I consider the Southern Regional Horse Championship as a five-day showcase for equine enthusiasts to compete with their peers throughout the Southern Region,” said Shultz. “It is an honor for these youth to represent this state as they compete against the best of the best at the greatest livestock facility-Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter.”
Gordon County 4-H’ers Olivia Tierce and Kansas Angel, along with another 4-H’er from Cobb County, represented Georgia 4-H Team B in the Horse Judging contest where they judged nine classes of horses and gave four sets of oral reasons for their judgements.
If you would like more information on Gordon County 4-H equine programs, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Gordon County 4-H scarecrow contest
Gordon County 4-H and the Northwest Georgia Regional Fair will be conducting a scarecrow decorating contest for youth and their families. Use your creativity and imagination to create a scarecrow and possibly take home prize money.
Scarecrows are to be assembled at the fairgrounds on Sept. 4 between 3 and 7 p.m. They will remain displayed during fair week and must be picked up on Sept. 15 between 1 and 2 p.m. The contest is limited to the first 25 entries. Cash prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st place $100; 2nd place $75; 3rd place $50; and 4th place $25. To enter, submit your name and a contact number to Gordon County Extension/4-H no later than Aug. 29.
4-H calendar
Aug. 29 – Family scarecrow contest entry deadline
Aug. 29 – Southern Regional Teen Leadership Conference registration deadline