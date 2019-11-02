Recently the Gordon County 4-H State Champion Dairy Judging Team was able to compete at the National Dairy Judging Contest in Madison, Wisconsin, representing the state of Georgia in the 4-H division of the contest.
The team, comprised of Annelies Carr, Hannah McElrath, Gabrielle Ralston, and Bryson Smith, left on Sept. 27 to embark on the once in a lifetime trip. While in Madison, the team was able to visit and tour many different farms and museums along the way. The first stop was Cozy Nook Farms, a Brown Swiss cattle farm, where they learned about their operation and the owners of the farm displayed two practice classes of Brown Swiss.
The second stop of the day was Mapleton Valley Farms, a Milking Shorthorn cattle farm, and there the Mapleton Valley crew introduced them into the world of Milking Shorthorns. They explained the bloodlines behind the success in their operation as well as letting all the teams evaluate two classes of Milking Shorthorns. After there, the team travelled on to Crescentmeade Farms which is a Red & White cattle farm. The owners and farm managers challenged the contestants even further on their ability to judge high quality dairy cattle. The day ended at Luck-E Holsteins, a Holstein cattle farm, where they had an incredible lineup on cattle to look at and also told us about their operation and its rich history.
The second day of tours included a visit to the famous Hoards Dairyman Guernsey Farm, where the team got to see behind the scenes of their operation and their software and robotics infrastructure that makes them a leader in the dairy industry. The team learned fun facts about the history behind their operation as well as touring their state of the art milking facility. After that, the team had the opportunity to visit the National Dairy Shrine Museum and Nasco Inc., where they were educated on the history of the dairy industry and got an in-depth tour of one of the top education materials producers in the country.
The final day of the trip was the contest and awards ceremony. The contest consisted of judging 10 classes of cattle and giving five sets of oral reasons. Classes included 2 each of Brown Swiss, Red & White, Jersey, Holstein, and Guernsey. After the contest concluded the Gordon County 4-H team had a top 15 finish in the nation where the team also merited a sixth place finish in the Jersey breed.
Gordon County 4-H will begin dairy judging team practice again in March, so for more information, contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Applications Available for National 4-H Conference in Washington, D.C.Each year, every Land Grant University 4-H Department is invited to select and send a delegation of high-school-aged 4-H’ers to Washington, D.C., to participate in National 4-H Conference. Conference delegates engage in personal development experiences that increase their knowledge, resources, and skills while they discuss topics affecting youth and 4 H programming nationwide.
Delegates not only learn while at the conference, they are empowered to create positive social change in their communities and have the opportunity to practice and apply their skills in a real-world setting. 4-H’ers arrive at the National 4 H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, ready to connect, learn, engage, lead and impact their communities, their nation and their world. They choose an important societal topic and, in round table groups, prepare a briefing. During the conference, the groups present their briefing to federal officials around the Washington, D.C., area.
For 2020, the National 4-H Conference will be held March 28-April 2 at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Four Georgia delegates ages 15-19 will be selected to attend National 4-H Conference through a combination of applications and interviews. For the four selected delegates, 4-H will cover all expenses for the trip.
Applications can be found on the Gordon County 4-H website at ugaextension.org/Gordon and are due via email to the state 4-H office by Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. Finalists will be announced Nov. 26 and will interview on Dec. 14, after which the winning delegates will be announced.
Radon poster contest announced
Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. The radioactive element moves through the ground to the surface, and can easily enter homes or buildings. The University of Georgia Department of Financial Planning, Housing & Consumer Economics have created a contest, open to all children ages 9 through 14, to raise awareness for radon testing and inform people of the danger of radon in the home.
Poster topics are:
♦ What is Radon?
♦ Where does radon come from?
♦ How does radon get into our home?
♦ Radon can cause lung cancer.
♦ Test your home for radon.
The artwork must meet the following requirements:
♦ Should include a title and must not have student’s name on front
♦ Topic and title must be on the artwork
♦ Must be original, solo artwork to be considered for prizes
♦ Must be 8.5” X 11” in size
♦ Must not use copyrighted characters (such as Mickey Mouse), product logos, trademarks, or brand names
♦ Have lettering and messages large and readable so the poster can be reproduced
♦ Created with one or more of the following: pencils, crayon, markers, paint, collage, photographs, or computer graphics.
♦ Must include a poster submission entry form, which can be found on the Gordon County 4-H website at ugaextension.org/gordon
Judging criteria will be content accuracy, visual communication of topic, reproducible (legibility), and originality. Cash prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third placements. Entries and submission forms must be received by the UGA Radon Program at 228 Hoke Smith Annex, Athens, GA 30602 by Friday, Nov. 8.
Calendar
♦ Nov. 6 – Final Registration Deadline for Junior Conference
♦ Nov. 8 – Radon Poster Contest Entry Deadline
♦ Nov. 8 – National 4-H Conference Delegate Application Deadline
In-school programs
♦ Monday, Nov. 4: Calhoun Elementary – 4th and 5th grade
♦ Tuesday, Nov. 5: Calhoun Elementary – 4th and 5th grade; Ashworth Middle
♦ Wednesday, Nov. 6: Calhoun Elementary – 4th and 5th grade; Tolbert Elementary – 4th grade
♦ Thursday, Nov. 7: Calhoun Elementary – 4th and 5th grade
♦ Friday, Nov. 8: Calhoun Elementary – 4th and 5th grade