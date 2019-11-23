Exactly 100 youth participated at the 2019 Cartersville Area Georgia 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Competition hosted by Georgia 4-H and Georgia Cotton Commission recently at Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville.
The Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Competitions are part of the Georgia 4-H Healthy Living Program. This competitive judging contest teaches 4-H’ers about cotton as an agriculture commodity in Georgia as well as cotton promotion through commercials or advertisements. The competition offers youth the chance to build critical thinking skills, public speaking skills and life skills in consumer economics. The Georgia 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Competitions are sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission.
The 4-H Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging event featured two facets of competition. Senior 4-H’ers (grades 9-12) presented a 90 second cotton advertisement. Junior 4-H’ers (grades 4-8) prepared a poster to promote cotton and used the poster to present a 30 second cotton commercial. Each contestant also tested their clothing and consumer knowledge by ranking four classes of clothing, consumer goods and services from “best to worst” for a particular buying situation and also give reasons on why they placed a class.
Items judged this year were: Tents, Jeans, Event Venues and Breakfast Cereal.
Gordon County 4-H had 12 team members competing, nine of whom had never competed in the contest before. Gordon County 4-H’ers who competed were: Junior Team: Hannah Jones Faith French, Madison Ensley, Annie Betancourt, William Parish, Preslie Parish, Jennica Weaver Mia McQueen and Aleia Geary. Senior Team: Makayla Blackstock, Holli Kile and David Niles.
The Gordon County 4-H Junior team placed fourth overall. Recognizing Cloverleaf participants; Madison Ensley was 2nd High Individual of the contest, 2nd in presentation and 8th in class placing and reasons. Annie Betancourt was 4th high Individual, 4th in presentation and 6th in class placing and reasons. William Parish was 10th high Individual, 5th in presentation and 10th in class placing and reasons. Mia McQueen placed 1st out of 43 in her Presentation.
Also in the top 10 for Presentations were: Preslie Parish 3rd place, Jenica Weaver 8th and Aliea Geary placing 9th. Junior’s had 2 in the top 5; Faith French was 2nd High Individual of the contest and 2nd in Presentation and Hannah Jones placed 7th in Presentation. The Senior team placed 7th, Makayla Blackstock was High Individual of the contest in Presentation with a score of 98. Holli Kile placed 14th and David Niles placed close behind in Presentation. Junior Board member and Gordon County 4-H’er Hannah Jones helped with handing out the awards at the contest.
“The 4-H’ers are learned how to make knowledgeable, rational decisions when purchasing goods and services,” according to Becky Pass, Gordon County Extension PA. “They also learned the importance of cotton as an apparel fiber. As a result, 4-H’ers understand how to get the most for their dollar while acting as responsible consumer citizens.”
The 4-H Cotton Boll & Consumer Judging contest is sponsored by the Georgia Cotton Commission and the University Of Georgia College Of Agricultural and Environmental Science’s Cooperative Extension Service. For more information on Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging contact Becky Pass at 706-629-8685 or bpass@uga.edu.
