Gordon County 4-H’ers had major showings with their livestock during the Georgia National Fair Oct. 3-13. The fair hosted shows including the Georgia Junior National State Market Goat and Market Lamb Show as well as the steer, heifer, market heifer, commercial dairy heifer, breeding ewes, market swine, and breeding gilt shows.
On Friday, Oct. 4, the fair started off with showmanship in the beef and market goat barns. In the beef barn, Gordon County 4-H had nine exhibitors who competed in showmanship. Competitors were: Kylie Hurd, Brent McDaniel, Bryson Smith, Olivia Tierce, Hannah McElrath, Rebekah McElrath, Cole Craig, Grace Johns and Josh Carr.
All of these competitors showed among elite competition with multiple top 20 finishes and Kylie Hurd placing 4th in 8th grade showmanship and Bryson Smith earning top 10 honors in 11th grade showmanship.
In the goat barn, we had six exhibitors, Hunter Petty, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, Bailey Williams, Ben Williams, and Brooke Williams, who competed in their respective grade levels all of whom finished in the top 6 in their grades highlighted with Ben Williams and Hunter Petty winning State Champion in 8th and 9th grade showmanship.
Following the showmanship classes, the State Market Wether Show began. In weight classes, every Gordon County 4-H’er who showed wethers was in the top 7 in class with multiple top 5 finishes. Brooke Williams had a very special day being selected as Division II Champion in the wether show and ended the day being selected 5th Overall Wether for the 2019-2020 Georgia 4-H/FFA Market Wether Show.
The next day started with the Market Doe Show, again all of the Gordon County 4-H’ers entered didn’t stand below 6th in class with everyone having at least one in the top 5 of their respected weight classes. Saturday was also the Breeding Ewe, Market Lamb showmanship, First Year Feeder in Market Lambs, Georgia Legislative Livestock Showdown Showmanship, and Breeding Heifer shows. In the Breeding Ewe show, Gordon County 4-H had eight exhibitors who are Brooklyn Stamey, Luke Brown, Jacob Brown, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, Hunter Petty, Breana Manning, and Matthew Manning.
In breeding ewe showmanship, no one stood below 6th in their combined showmanship class and was highlighted with Jazmine Ralston winning Champion 11th and 12th grade showmanship. In the State 4-H/FFA Market Lamb Showmanship, Gordon County had another impressive showing with ten exhibitors: Bailey Williams, Brooke Williams, Brooklyn Stamey, Luke Brown, Jacob Brown, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, Hunter Petty, Breana Manning, and Matthew Manning. Of the 10 Gordon County 4-H exhibitors, there were two State Showmanship Champions, Brooklyn Stamey-1st Grade and Gabrielle Ralston-11th Grade, and nobody finished out of the top four in their class with many of the classes having more than 15 in each class!
During the breeding ewe show, the eight exhibitors had a strong showing with everyone finishing in the top 5 in their class which is an incredible feat to accomplish. After the breeding ewe show was over, the First Year Feeder show started. Two Gordon County 4-H exhibitors, Brooklyn Stamey and Hunter Petty, showed their Market Lambs in this show. Hunter was 2nd in his weight class and Brooklyn was 1st in her weight class and ended the show as the 3rd Overall First Year Feeder Market Lamb.
During the breeding heifer show in the beef barn, Gordon County 4-H had eight exhibitors that showed six different breeds of cattle. The breeds exhibited by Gordon County 4-H’ers are Angus, Simmental, Percent Simmental, Low Percent Simmental, Chianina, and Commercial. All but two of the cattle entered by Gordon County 4-H exhibitors placed 6th or higher in their class. Both steers entered in the fair show placed 3rd. Kylie Hurd placed 5th Overall Individual in Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation showmanship points for the year and Hannah McElrath was selected by Georgia 4-H to represent 4-H exhibitors as a coach for a participant in the Legislative
Livestock Showdown with Senator Bill Heath who placed 7th overall.
Sunday, Oct. 6 was the day of the market lamb show with 10 exhibitors from Gordon County 4-H. Each exhibitor had at least one lamb place in the top five of their class. Brooklyn Stamey was Reserve Division winner and 4th Overall Georgia Born and Bred lamb. Brooke Williams won Reserve Champion Natural Lamb, Reserve Division Georgia Born and Bred, and 5th Overall Georgia Born and Bred lamb.
Gordon County 4-H was also the Reserve Champion County Group of five with group members: Hunter Petty, Gabrielle Ralston, Jazmine Ralston, Bailey Williams, and Brooke Williams. Gracy Sexton, Gordon County 4-H alumna, was the High Point Overall Senior Individual for Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation showmanship points for the year in her first year competing.
Kylie Hurd also showed in the market heifer show on Saturday, Oct. 12, earning 7th in showmanship, and 3rd in market classes.
In the swine shows on Oct. 11 and 12, Gordon County 4-H had two exhibitors: Madison McMorris and Emma Thomas. Madison was 1st and 3rd place in the Georgia Born and Bred Gilt Show; Emma was named in the top 15 for showmanship. Gracy Sexton received 4th Overall Individual for Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation showmanship points for the year, her 5th year in a row being in top five points circuit.
The final livestock contest of the Georgia National Fair was the Peach State Livestock Judging Contest. Juniors Kylie Hurd and Lowry Duggin competed from Gordon County. Kylie earned 2nd High Individual in Cattle, 4th High Individual in Sheep/Goats, and 4th High Individual Overall. In the senior division, two teams from Gordon County 4-H competed. On Team A was Jazmine Ralston, Hunter Petty, Rebekah McElrath, and Roberto Romero and Team B was composed of Gabrielle Ralston, Hannah McElrath, Breana Manning, and Bryson Smith.
Team A was the 2nd place team of the contest, and Team B placed 6th. Individual awards included:
♦ Gabrielle Ralston- 2nd High Individual Swine, 2nd High Individual Reasons, 2nd High Individual Overall
♦ Jazmine Ralston- 1st High Individual Sheep/Goats, 5th High Individual Overall
♦ Hannah McElrath- 3rd High Individual in Cattle
Microsoft 4-H Tech Changemakers series
Gordon County 4-H is presenting the second in its series of workshops as part of the 4-H Tech Changemakers program at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library this Tuesday, Oct. 29.
National 4-H Council and Microsoft are working together to close the connectivity gap in rural areas by empowering teens to bring technology and digital skills access to their communities. Over 90% of total jobs in the economy now require experience with digital tools. The 4-H Tech Changemakers program puts teens at the forefront of creating change in their communities, empowering them to serve as digital ambassadors by equipping them with the tools, resources and technical partners to train adults to use technology.
Gordon County 4-H’s program consists of ongoing educational sessions taught by teens to adults wanting to learn digital literacy skills. These teens have been trained to teach adults in this content area, and will be supported by a 4-H staff member or volunteer at each session.
Sessions currently scheduled include:
♦ Oct. 29 – Buyer Beware: Online Shopping
♦ Nov. 25 – Keeping Children Safe Online
♦ Dec. 16 – Naughty or Nice? Lesson in Netiquette
This month’s workshop, “Buyer Beware” will focus on helping adults utilize online shopping resources safely. The workshop begins at 5 p.m. this Tuesday at the Calhoun-Gordon County library; pre-registration is not required. Please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 for more information.
Calendar
♦ Oct. 24 – Pumpkin Growing Contest Deadline
♦ Oct. 29 – 4-H Tech Changemaker Program at Calhoun-Gordon County Library – Online Shopping
In-school programs
♦ Wednesday, Oct. 23: Belwood Elementary – 5th grade; Tolbert Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Thursday, Oct. 24: Red Bud Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Friday, Oct. 25: W.L. Swain Elementary – 5th grade
♦ Monday, Oct. 28: Red Bud Elementary – 4th grade
♦ Wednesday, Oct. 30: W.L. Swain Elementary – 4th grade