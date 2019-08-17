After a year of hard work and dedication, nearly 150 Georgia 4-H youths were named state winners at the Georgia 4-H State Congress held July 23-26, at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia in Atlanta.
Georgia 4-H members earn an invitation to compete at State Congress by winning at the district level.
At the beginning of the year, students select an area of study, give an oral presentation before judges at their respective District Project Achievement (DPA), and participate in service and leadership events in their communities throughout the year. Then the regional first place winners compete at State Congress in a variety of categories including history, horses, performing arts, and public speaking. Each student gives a 12-minute presentation before expert judges and is interviewed about their portfolio that details their research, leadership and service projects.
Arch Smith, state leader for the Georgia 4-H program, called State 4-H Congress “the annual capstone event” of the program’s year.
“Learn by Doing is a slogan of 4-H, and Georgia 4-H members who have been involved in the Project Achievement process competed for the honor of being named state winner last week,” he said. “We recognized nearly 150 state winners at the annual banquet in 4-H educational programs from agriculture to performing arts to food preparation and healthy living. We are proud of these young people who have reached the highest level of attainment of over 238,000 4-H participants during the program year that ended in July.”
Gordon County 4-H had 9 full-time delegates at the Georgia 4-H State Congress, the most in the 39-county Northwest District. Those competing at State Congress from Gordon County and their project categories were:
♦ Annelies Carr – Festive Foods for Health
♦ Brooklyn Carr – Public Speaking
♦ Olivia Forrest – International
♦ Breana Manning – Fruits, Vegetables, and Nuts
♦ Brent McDaniel – Beef
♦ Hannah McElrath – Pork Production
♦ Halle Moore – Fashion Revue
♦ Jazmine Ralston – Leadership in Action
♦ Bryson Smith — Safety
Olivia Forrest won first place in her category at state, earning her the title of Master 4-H’er and recognition at the Annual Banquet.
In addition to project competitions, state winners of special events are also recognized at the Tuesday scholarship assembly and on Thursday night’s Annual Banquet. Gordon County had a strong showing in 4-H special events this year with 8 youth winning state including:
♦ Master Showman – Market Lamb: Gracy Sexton
♦ Grand Champion – Market Wether: Benjamin Williams
♦ Dairy Judging Team – Annelies Carr, Hannah McElrath, Gabrielle Ralston, and Bryson Smith
♦ Dairy Judging Individual – Bryson Smith
♦ Georgia 4-H Scholarship – Annelies Carr
For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685.
Georgia 4-H Food Showcase
The Georgia 4-H Food Showcase is composed of four different contests. 4-H’ers may compete in one of three individual contests: Egg Preparation Demonstration for 7th through 12th grade 4-H’ers and Chicken Barbecue Contest or Turkey Barbecue Contest for 9th through 12th grade 4-H’ers. In the Egg Preparation contest, each participant must present a demonstration on the preparation of an egg dish. For the Chicken or Turkey Barbecue contests, the contestants will be scored for barbecue skills, sensory evaluation, and presentation by two judges.
4-H’ers may also participate in the Georgia 4-H Food Challenge competition on a 7th and 8th grade 4-H’ers county team or 9th through 12th grade 4-H’ers county team. The Food Challenge contest, similar to the TV show Chopped, challenges teams of 4-H members to create a dish using only a predetermined set of ingredients. From these ingredients, team members must identify and prepare a dish, then make a presentation about it to the judges.
Deadline to enter each contest is August 23, 2019 with the events being held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton, Georgia. Georgia 4-H Food Showcase is sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Ken Jones, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Graham, Ms. Rhea Bentley, and UGA Extension Poultry Science.
Guidelines to each contest can be accessed from the Gordon County 4-H web page at extension.uga.edu/gordon. To register, contact Gordon County Extension/4-H at 706-629-8685.
4-H Calendar:
♦ Aug. 17 – Mission Make-It
♦ Aug. 17-18 – Clovers and Company Rehearsal Weekend
♦ Aug. 20 – Fair Booth Design Meeting
♦ Aug. 23 – Food Showcase Entry Deadline