The Georgia Collegiate 4-H Clubs are excited to announce the Weekend in the Classic City 2019 event, “College is Out of This World.”
Weekend in the Classic City, scheduled for Sept. 27 through Sept. 29, and hosted by Georgia Collegiate 4-H Club, provides high school youth the opportunity to learn more about higher education and life as a college student. The event allows youth to explore the college search process, learn about applications, ask questions about college life, learn about financial aid and scholarships, and discover student life and campus organizations. They will also experience workshops and a campus tour, eat at a university dining hall, explore dormitory living, and experience, firsthand, the University of Georgia.
The early bird deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 4. Spaces are limited. Contact Gordon County Extension/4-H at 706-629-8685 for more information.
Consumer Judging
The Gordon County 4-H Consumer Judging team will begin the season for the new year starting Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In this contest, youth learn how to be smart shoppers and compete with others in judging consumer items, as well as adding a little dramatic flair with a commercial about cotton. Judging items this year are breakfast cereals, jeans, tents, and event venues.
The area contest will be held in Cartersville on Nov. 12.
Last year’s junior team won first place at the area contest, and 4-H’ers from Gordon County were first and third place in the senior division, and first place in the junior division. The team is open to 4th-12th graders, and youth can join by showing up at the first practice session.
For more information, please contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H office at 706-629-8685.
Animal Science Aquaculture Tour
Local 4-H’ers recently went on an Animal Science/Aquaculture Tour around Northwest Georgia. The tour was put on by summer intern, Abby Connally, Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Greg Bowman, and 4-H Program Assistant Tim Street. A total of nine students from the county attended the trip.
The tour was open to rising eighth graders through recently graduated high school seniors. The tour was split into two days. On July 8th, students started the day by listening to a presentation over agricultural degrees and animal science careers presented by Abby Connally. Students then spent the first half of the day touring the UGA Cohutta Fisheries. At the fisheries, students went on an educational tour to learn about swing catfish ponds, caviar production, and sturgeon production. Students also had the opportunity to hold a sturgeon. After the fisheries tour, students enjoyed a nice picnic lunch sponsored by Southeast AgriSeeds.
The second stop of the day was in Fairmount at Overlook Farm Kikos.
Students toured the farm and learned about high end goat production and the use of superior genetics. Students were allowed to feed the goats pieces of watermelon rinds, and they had the chance to try goat meat prepared by the owners, Lydia and Gary Richardson, in a taco dip with chips. Students participated in an essay contest over the first day of the tour. Calhoun Farm Supply sponsored the essay contest to provide cash prizes to those who placed in first, second, and third place.
Winners were announced at the 4-H Awards Ceremony on Monday, July 29.
Hannah McElrath placed first, Olivia Tierce placed second, and Kylie Hurd placed third. The second tour date took place on August 8th at Bickett Genetics in Chickamauga, where students learned about bovine embryo transfer.
4-H calendar
Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging Practice Begins
Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Weekend in the Classic City Registration Deadline
School Club Meetings
Tuesday, Sept. 3 – Ashworth Middle