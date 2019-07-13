Georgia 4-H Clovers & Co. was founded in 1981 to provide an opportunity for 4-H youth to promote and share the talent evident in Georgia 4-H. This elite group of musicians, vocalists and dancers is in need of several additional members of its production crew.
This group of individuals is a limited and select group that provides lighting, sound, stage and technical services to the Clovers & Co. performing arts group when at Rock Eagle 4-H Center or on the road. The members of this group are responsible for the entire show — from setup, to show presentation and take down and putting it all away — they make the show go.
Each member will learn about:
♦ Lighting systems, stage layout and creating light program for a show;
♦ Sound system, components, cabling, setup, troubleshooting;
♦ Staging, general resources
♦ Stage management – keeping things running, and configuring during the show;
♦ Sound mixing – two separate systems keep band, vocals and overall sound going;
♦ Sound recording – capture the show and tracks;
♦ Electronic troubleshooting and repair; and
♦ Show management and logistics.
Members are expected to:
♦ Attend all practices/rehearsal weekends;
♦ Arrive to setup times on time properly dressed;
♦ Learn, work hard, have fun;
♦ Stay until we are done as a team; and
♦ Conduct themselves as great 4-H professionals.
Members get:
♦ Tech shirt for performances;
♦ Answers, instruction and learning to build resumes and life experiences;
♦ Meals during practices and shows;
♦ Two special non-Clovers tech events this year for ongoing professional learning.
No prior experience is required. Good attitude and interest are required.
Please note that the application is due next week, July 17.
Contact the Gordon County Extension/4-H Office at 706-629-8685 for more information about this opportunity.
4-H Calendar
July 17 – Clovers & Co. show production crew applications due to state
July 15-19 – Marine Resources Camp
July 17 – Christmas in July school supply bagging
July 18 – Christmas in July food bagging
July 19 – Christmas in July set-up