Written by Olivia Tierce, Gordon County 4-H Horse Show and Horse Judging Team Member
On Saturday, June 22, the Gordon County 4-H Horse Show Team hosted their first ever Breyer Model Horse Show, with proceeds benefiting the team.
Model horse showing is a hobby built around the collection of scale model horses. Many of the Breyer horses are made in honor of real horses. Just as real halter horses are judged on conformation and quality, model horses are judged based on their anatomy, breed standards, color and condition.
The judges for this year’s event were Kansas Angel and Olivia Tierce, members of the Gordon County 4-H Horse Show and Judging Team. Gordon County resident Nancy Conley is the owner of the horse Truly Unsurpassed, who was one of this year’s regular run models.
Both Conley and Truly Unsurpassed joined the team for a meet and greet session packed with lots of autographs and pictures. Model horse show participants came from all over Georgia to attend. The first annual show was a great success and the team is looking forward to growing the event at next year’s show.
High schoolers attend 4-H Senior Camp
Written by Hollie Kile, 4-H Senior Camp participant
Every year, the 4-H offers the opportunity for our high school students to spend a week at the beautiful Rock Eagle 4-H Center in Eatonton for Senior Camp. This year, Gordon County had the pleasure of sending three exceptional kids to this wonderful event.
These students represented Gordon County and its community well by participating in civic engagement classes, competing in team and individual sports, and respecting others so far from home. The three participants from Gordon County were Olivia Forrest, Holli Kile and David Niles.
This year, the University of Georgia opened its arms to the 4-H once more, and campers from all over the state enjoyed classes of interest. Our students participated in the “Yes, You Can Make a Living Studying Bugs!” In this course, hosted by the Entomology department, our wonderful 4-Her’s learned possible careers and areas of study involving insects and arachnids.
In addition to a trip to the home of 4-H, Gordon County’s model pupils also enjoyed activities such as: hiking to the Rock Eagle monument, zip-lining, canoeing, sailing, pool time, a game room and visiting the Rock Eagle Canteen (gift shop).
Camp is one of our most famous and enjoyable experiences. It is an annual event and by far the 4-H favorite. With close to 450 in attendance every year, many being returning campers (including Gordon County’s attendees), Senior Camp is definitely an event to set the date for.
4-H calendar:
♦ July 5-7 – Georgia 4-H State Council
♦ July 8-12 – Marine Resources Camp at Burton 4-H Center on Tybee Island
♦ July 11-13 – Georgia Junior Beef Futurity